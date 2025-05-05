Purdue Adds Ex-UConn Kicker, Punter Out of Transfer Portal
The work continues in the transfer portal for Purdue coach Barry Odom and his staff. Monday, the Boilermakers added depth to their special teams unit, landing a commitment from former UConn kicker and punter Seth Turner.
Turner, who comes to Purdue as a redshirt sophomore with three years of eligibility to use, made his announcement with a social media post. He commits to the Boilermakers after spending two seasons at UConn.
The specialist did not appear in any games during his two years with the Huskies.
Turner played both football and soccer as a high school student-athlete at Great Valley (Pa.). The Boilermakers now have three punters who have transferred into the program since Odom's arrival: Sam Dubwig (Arkansas), Jack McCallister (Washington) and Turner.
Currently, the Boilermakers have just two kickers on the roster: Spencer Porath and Jack Weeter. Porath is the only one who has experience, converting on all 17 of his PAT attempts and converting seven-of-11 field goals during the 2024 campaign.
Purdue has now landed commitments from 23 players out of the transfer portal this spring. You can view all of the arrivals and departures on the Purdue on SI spring portal tracker.
