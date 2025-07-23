Purdue Among Finalists For Lauded Quarterback in 2027 Recruiting Class
Purdue has made an impression on one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2027 recruiting class, enough to be among the finalists for his commitment. On Tuesday, three-star gunslinger Ben Musser announced the four schools he's still considering, with the Boilermakers still in the mix.
Musser, a prospect out of Bogart, Ga., released his finalists in a social media post this week. He's still considering Purdue, Cincinnati, Vanderbilt, and Virginia Tech. He has set a commitment date for Thursday, July 31.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound quarterback is ranked among the top 400 prospects in the class and is listed as the No. 29 quarterback for his cycle, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings.
Musser received an offer from Purdue in April and took an official visit to campus on June 14. Currently, the Boilers do not have any commitments in the 2027 class.
Musser received more than a dozen offers on the recruiting trail. Others to express interest in the talented quarterback included Appalachian State, Georgia State, Liberty, Middle Tennessee, Nebraska, Southern Miss, Toledo, UAB, and UNLV.
Ben Musser's stats
Musser plays at Prince Avenue Christian School in Athens, Ga. He's coming off a strong 2024 campaign, throwing for 1,472 yards and 15 touchdowns with a 60.4% completion rate. But he's not just dangerous with his arm.
The fleet-footed quarterback also rushed for 768 yards on just 79 carries, averaging just under 10 yards per carry. He reached the end zone eight times on the ground.
He led Prince Avenue to a 10-4 record and a trip to the Class 3-1A Private Georgia State Football Championship Game. His team dropped a 56-28 decision to Hebron Christian.
Ben Musser highlights
