Purdue Athletics Announces Updated Mask Policy for Fans Visiting Ross-Ade Stadium

Purdue Athletics is implementing updated mask guidelines ahead of the football program's season opener against Oregon State. Fans will be required to wear masks in all indoor spaces at Ross-Ade Stadium.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Ahead of Purdue football's season opener against Oregon State, the athletics department announced an updated mask policy Thursday for fans attending games at Ross-Ade Stadium during the 2021 season.

According to the announcement, masks will be required to be worn in all public indoor spaces. This includes the indoor area of the Shively Club level, Buchanan Club level and press box level of the Ross-Ade Pavilion.

Individuals will be required to wear masks in all pavilion restrooms, elevators, walkways and other gathering spaces. They will be also required inside the Purdue Team Store.

While not required, Purdue Athletics is recommending that masks be worn inside private indoor spaces such as suites and boxes within the pavilion. There will be no mask requirement for outdoor spaces and tailgate areas at Ross-Ade Stadium.

As of now, Ross-Ade Stadium is operating at 100% capacity for the 2021 football season.

Purdue opens the season on Saturday, Sept. 4, against Oregon State at Ross-Ade Stadium. The game starts at 7 p.m. ET. As of Thursday, Purdue is a 7.5-point favorite, according to sports gambling website Fanduel.com. The over/under is 68.5 points.

