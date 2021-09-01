Purdue Athletics to Create NIL Program With Atlius Sports Partners

Purdue Athletics took another step in aiding its student-athletes with name, image and likeness opportunities. Atlius Sports Partners represents several college athletic departments across the country.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue athletics announced Wednesday that it has entered a partnership with with Atlius Sports Partners to create an NIL program that will benefit the Boilermakers' athletic programs.

Atlius Sports Partners is a firm that deals with consulting, strategic planning, compliance support and education regarding NIL. Currently, it represents the athletics departments at LSU, Texas, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, USC, Indiana, Oregon State, Washington and now Purdue.

"As the landscape of college athletics continues to evolve, our focus at Purdue is to be on the leading edge of new developments," Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinksi said in a release. "Our alignment with Altius Sports Partners puts tremendous resources in the hands of our student-athletes, enabling them to best manage and grow opportunities to utilize their name, image and likeness. Altius will guide our sports programs on best practices, and work with our athletics department on emerging industry trends and opportunities."

Back in may, Purdue launched a brand-development program by partnering with the Krannert School of Management and INFLCR. The program provides education, entrusts students with resources and offers entrepreneurship opportunities.

Recent Stories From Boilermakers Country

JACK PLUMMER'S CONFIDENCE: Jack Plummer will make the first season-opening start of his career for Purdue football against Oregon State. His experience and confidence helped him earn the starting quarterback spot during fall camp. CLICK HERE

Jack Plummer will make the first season-opening start of his career for Purdue football against Oregon State. His experience and confidence helped him earn the starting quarterback spot during fall camp. JEFF BROHM SAYS PROGRAM LIKELY 95% VACCINATED: Coach Jeff Brohm said during his Monday press conference that the Purdue football program is about 95% vaccinated or more. The team was pushing for a 90% vaccination rate by the end of July. CLICK HERE

Coach Jeff Brohm said during his Monday press conference that the Purdue football program is about 95% vaccinated or more. The team was pushing for a 90% vaccination rate by the end of July. OREGON STATE STARTING QUARTERBACK: Colorado transfer Sam Noyer, a sixth-year senior, was named the starting quarterback for Oregon State on Monday. Purdue opens the season against the Beavers on Saturday starting 7 p.m. ET at Ross-Ade Stadium. CLICK HERE

Colorado transfer Sam Noyer, a sixth-year senior, was named the starting quarterback for Oregon State on Monday. Purdue opens the season against the Beavers on Saturday starting 7 p.m. ET at Ross-Ade Stadium. TAKEAWAYS FROM JEFF BROHM PRESS CONFERENCE: Jeff Brohm met with the local media to discuss Purdue football's season opener against Oregon State. Here are some of the key takeaways from the press conference, including what to expect from the Beavers come Saturday night. CLICK HERE

Jeff Brohm met with the local media to discuss Purdue football's season opener against Oregon State. Here are some of the key takeaways from the press conference, including what to expect from the Beavers come Saturday night. JEFF BROHM PRESS CONFERENCE VIDEO: Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm met with the local media Monday to discuss the team's season opener against Oregon State on Saturday. Here are the highlights from what he had to say, and what we should expect from the Boilermakers to start the season. CLICK HERE

Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm met with the local media Monday to discuss the team's season opener against Oregon State on Saturday. Here are the highlights from what he had to say, and what we should expect from the Boilermakers to start the season. GEORGE KARLAFTIS NO. 11 NFL DRAFT PROSPECT: Purdue junior defensive end George Karlaftis posted 54 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks as a freshman in 2019. Despite appearing in just three games last year, he is one of the top NFL Draft prospects for the upcoming season. CLICK HERE

Purdue junior defensive end George Karlaftis posted 54 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks as a freshman in 2019. Despite appearing in just three games last year, he is one of the top NFL Draft prospects for the upcoming season. DAMARCUS MITCHELL FUELED BY OPPORTUNITY: DaMarcus Mitchell's father never had the chance to play college football, but the person that introduced him to the sport will be in the stands cheering for him at every Purdue home game. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!