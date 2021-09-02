Behind Wide Receiver David Bell, Anyone Can Emerge For Purdue Football

Junior wide receiver David Bell is expected to be the top receiver in Purdue football's potent passing offense, but who else is going to step up? Even Bell can't quite pinpoint the answer. The Boilermakers have several players poised to contribute in 2021.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — When other teams try to gameplan for Purdue's offense, it starts with trying to stop junior wide receiver David Bell. He's been a consistent contributor in the passing game since he was a freshman.

In six games last season, Bell led the Big Ten with 104.2 yards per game while also coming down with a conference-high eight touchdown grabs. He was also second in the league with 52 receptions.

He's the focal point of one of the Big Ten's top passing offenses, and opposing programs are going to have to get creative to prevent Bell from dominating in 2021, even if that means scheming double coverages.

"I think they're going to be trying to throw everything at me to slow me down," Bell said. "A little bracket, various coverages, but coach [Jeff Brohm] is going to do a phenomenal job of putting me in the right position to be successful."

But the 2020 first-team All-Big Ten selection and former Big Ten Freshman of the Year can't catch every pass for the Boilermakers. The wide receiver group at Purdue might be one of the deepest on the team, meaning others are going to have to step up.

It could be junior Milton Wright, who finished last season second on the team with 305 receiving yards after reeling in 24 catches. He also reached the end zone twice.

Wright recorded his first 100-yard performance during a 31-24 victory over Illinois in 2020. He also opened the season with a career-high seven receptions in the team's victory over Iowa.

Purdue wide receiver Milton Wright catches a pass during practice, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 at Mollenkopf Athletic Center in West Lafayette. (Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

While Wright is poised to be a mainstay beside Bell in the passing game, several talented players can have their breakout performance at any moment.

"I mean, it can be any one of those guys," Bell said. "Milton Wright, of course, he's had a tremendous last few seasons. He's still going to be one of the top receivers in the big Ten and possibly the nation."

The most experienced player in the room is redshirt fifth-year senior Jackson Anthrop, who can do just about everything for the Purdue offense. After dealing with injuries during the 2020 season, he is healthy again and ready to contribute as a receiver and as a runner.

Anthrop has compiled 914 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns in 35 games during his college career. However, there's somewhat of a new face taking reps in the slot this season.

Sophomore TJ Sheffield burst onto the scene last season as a return man. While he only caught two passes for 11 yards on the year with the offense, he's an explosive weapon that Purdue looks to take advantage of in 2021.

Another sophomore, Mershawn Rice, is looking to see his first game action with the offense after dealing with injuries early in his career. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound athlete has soaked up the playbook and just needs to make his first career catch to get acclimated

"Each one of those guys, they've developed a lot, not only from the spring, but just throughout camp," Bell said of the young receivers on the team. "You can tell that from the start of camp until the end of camp that each one of those guys got better.

"Mershawn, he's probably one of the smartest receivers in the room about understanding the playbook and stuff like that. So, I just think once he gets out there, he get his first catch — the first time he gets hit — I think he'll be perfectly fine."

Purdue wide receiver Mershawn Rice reaches up for a pass during practice, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 at Bimel Practice Complex in West Lafayette. (Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

Aside from the players returning the team, the Boilermakers brought in junior Broc Thompson, an Indianapolis native, from the transfer portal. In two seasons at Marshall, he's tallied 34 receptions for 562 yards.

It's been a smooth adjustment so far for Thompson, who's already taken a leadership role with the wide receivers.

"It comes out a lot, but it's not just one person," Bell said. "Each and every one of us leads in our own, very unique way. But Broc has done a tremendous job not only leading by example, but being another vocal leader too."

With so many players ready to contribute on the field, it's difficult to pinpoint who ends up being the No. 2 receiver, even for Bell. Being the player that takes the spotlight away from Purdue's top receiving threat is up for grabs.

It's going to come down to whoever plays the best on Saturday against Oregon State and throughout the season. But no matter who ends up being targeted, Bell and the rest of the receivers are prepared for the team's season opener.

"I feel pretty good," Bell said. "I feel pretty confident we're ready, not only on the offense but as a team. The defense is flying around, offense is making plays. So we've been just going to see each other for a long, long time. So we're just excited to go out and compete against another university."

