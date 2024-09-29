Purdue Fires Offensive Coordinator Graham Harrell
Purdue coach Ryan Walters has fired offensive coordinator Graham Harrell. The team released a statement on Sunday afternoon. The decision comes after the Boilermakers' 28-10 loss to Nebraska on Saturday.
"Decisions like this are never easy," Walters said in a statement. "After evaluating our start to the season, I felt that it was best for our team to make a change now. We are appreciative of Graham's contributions to our program and wish him the best going forward."
Through the first four games of the season, Purdue is averaging 21.8 points per game, which ranks 14th in the Big Ten and 104th nationally. The Boilermakers are 1-3 on the season.
Purdue opened the year with a strong offensive performance, dominating Indiana State 49-0. In that last three games, though, the Boilermakers have scored just 38 total points. Purdue lost to Notre Dame 66-7 and Oregon State 38-21 before Saturday's loss to Nebraska.
Harrell was part of Walters' initial staff when he was hired as coach after the 2022 season. But Purdue's ineffectiveness on offense has proven to be too costly and the program felt the need to make a change.
In its statement, Purdue did not name a replacement for Harrell, nor did it mention who will be calling offensive plays. Per Tom Dienhart of GoldandBlack.com, Walters will discuss play-calling duties during his weekly presser on Monday.
Purdue travels to play Wisconsin on Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game airs on Big Ten Network. The Boilers' last win over the Badgers came in 2003.
