Purdue QB Ryan Browne Leads Big Ten in Passing After Week 1
Ryan Browne did something no other Big Ten quarterback did in Week 1 of the college football season. The Purdue gunslinger threw for more than 300 yards in the Boilermakers' 31-0 win over Ball State on Saturday.
You know what that means, don't you? Through one week of the season, Browne leads the Big Ten in passing. They don't refer to Purdue as the "Cradle of Quarterbacks" for no reason.
Browne was outstanding in Purdue's season-opening win on Saturday, throwing for 311 yards and two touchdowns while completing 18-of-26 pass attempts. His 12.0 yards per attempt ranks second in the league, behind only USC quarterback Jayden Maiava (16.4 ypa).
Nationally, Browne ranks 12th in passing after the first full week of the college football season.
In addition to Browne's successful start to the season, Purdue receiver Arhmad Branch is also near the top of the statistical charts in the Big Ten. His 101 receiving yards on three catches ranks second in the league after one week. His 33.67 yards per reception ranks third.
Can Browne and Branch follow up their Week 1 performances with strong outings again this weekend? Purdue hosts Southern Illinois at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game airing on Big Ten Network.
Big Ten passing leaders after Week 1
- Ryan Browne, Purdue — 311 yards
- Jayden Maiava, USC — 295 yards
- Drake Lindsey, Minnesota — 290 yards
- Malik Washington, Maryland — 258 yards
- Athan Kaliakmanis, Rutgers — 252 yards
