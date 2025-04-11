Purdue DE Announces Intent to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal After Spring Football
College football's spring window for the transfer portal hasn't even cracked open yet, but one Purdue defensive end has already announced his plans to enter. Redshirt freshman Logan Jellison intends to explore his options outside of West Lafayette after spring practice comes to an end this weekend.
Jellison announced via social media that he intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal this spring. The window officially opens on Wednesday, April 16 and will close on Friday, April 25.
"First and foremost I want to thank Purdue football for building the foundation for my future," Jellison wrote. "With that being said after some thoughts and prayers I have decided to enter the transfer portal."
Jellison is listed as a 6-foot-5, 255-pound defensive end. He was a member of Purdue's 2024 team but did not play in any games, meaning he'll still have all four years of eligibility remaining at his next destination.
Jellison is a native of Elkhart, Ind. and was an all-conference selection, as well as an Academic All-State player. He was also a wrestler at the high school level.
Purdue closes out its spring football schedule on Saturday, as it hosts its spring showcase at Ross-Ade Stadium.
