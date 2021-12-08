Purdue Defensive End George Karlaftis Named Ted Hendricks Award Finalist

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue star George Karlaftis was recognized as one of five finalists for the Ted Hendricks Award, which is given annually to the best defensive end in college football.

Karlaftis joins Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson, Florida State's Jermaine Johnson II, Texas A&M's DeMarvin Leal and Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux as finalists for the award named in honor of University of Miami three-time All-American and NFL Hall of Famer Ted Hendricks.

Karlaftis, a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award that is given to the college football defensive player of the year, recorded 39 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks this season for the Boilermakers.

The Purdue defensive end was a consensus first team All-Big Ten honoree, earning all-conference honors for the second time in his career. Karlaftis became the first defensive player for Purdue to be named first team All-Big Ten since defensive tackle Kawann Short in 2012.

