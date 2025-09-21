Purdue Fans React With Positives From Saturday's Loss to Notre Dame
Purdue may not have defeated Notre Dame on Saturday, but there were still some positive takeaways from the performance in South Bend. Fans were quick to point out some of the things they liked from the Week 4 contest.
The Boilermakers fell 56-30 in South Bend on Saturday, dropping to 2-2 on the season. Purdue's defense struggled from start to finish, but the offense performed at a high level, especially in the first half.
A 26-point loss isn't what anyone had in mind on the Purdue side on Saturday, but the Boilermakers fought hard from start to finish. I asked Boilermaker Nation for some of their positive thoughts from Saturday's game in South Bend.
Purdue football fans share positive responses
Purdue's offensive numbers vs. Notre Dame
Without question, the offense received most of the praise from Saturday's game. The Boilermakers put up 379 yards of offense and totaled 20 first downs in the contest.
Quarterback Ryan Browne went 21-of-34 for 250 yards and a touchdown. He also had a receiving touchdown on a trick play in the first quarter.
Three different Boilermakers ended the game with more than 50 receiving yards. Nitro Tuggle led the way with 66 yards on three catches, and Michael Jackson III had 62 yards on four receptions. Running back Devin Mockobee caught three passes for 56 yards.
Special teams also deserved a shoutout for Saturday's performance. Kicker Spencer Porath was three-of-three on his field goal attempts, which included a long of 48 yards. Punter Jack McCallister had five punts for 226 yards, averaging 45.2 yards per kick. He was also successful on a fake punt, running for 10 yards and giving the Boilermakers a first down early in the game.
Purdue now has a week off and will host Illinois at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 4.
