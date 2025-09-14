Purdue Honors Former Quarterback Gary Danielson During USC Game
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — At halftime of Saturday's game against USC, Purdue honored one of its legendary quarterbacks. Former Boilermaker star and longtime college football broadcaster Gary Danielson was honored by his alma mater.
Danielson was on the broadcast team for Saturday's Big Ten opener between Purdue and USC, alongside Brad Nessler with CBS. He has also announced that he'll be retiring at the end of the 2025 season.
So, to honor his time at Purdue and his long career in broadcasting, the school wanted to hold a special presentation for him at halftime. Another Boilermaker legend, Drew Brees, was on the field, as well.
Danielson played at Purdue from 1970-72 and was an excellent quarterback for the Boilermakers. In 1971, he led the Big Ten with 1,467 passing yards and completed 61.7% of his passes, setting a conference record at the time.
Following his time at Purdue, Danielson enjoyed a 13-year NFL career, playing for the Detroit Lions (1976-84) and Cleveland Browns (1985-88). He totaled more than 13,000 passing yards and 81 touchdowns during his professional career.
Danielson's long broadcasting career
Danielson has been one of the longest-tenured college football broadcasters. He began his career behind the microphone in 1990, when he worked as an analyst at ESPN.
Then, Danielson moved to ABC, where he teamed up with iconic sports broadcaster Brent Musburger. The duo were on the broadcast team for some of the biggest games during the 1990s and 2000s.
In 2006, Danielson moved to CBS and was alongside another broadcasting great, Verne Lundquist. Together, the tandem called numerous SEC on CBS games. He has remained with that network for two decades.
In 2023, CBS agreed to a broadcasting deal with the Big Ten and has covered the conference for the past three seasons. It's only fitting that Danielson make at least one more stop at his former school as he rides off into retirement.
