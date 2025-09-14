Purdue QB Ryan Browne Scores Most Ridiculous Touchdown You Will Ever See
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Sometimes, it's better to be lucky than good. That was the case for Purdue's offense midway through the third quarter against USC on Saturday night.
One a 1st-and-10 from the USC 26-yard line, Purdue attempted a trick play in an attempt to catch the Trojans off guard. It didn't really work, as a double-lateral nearly turned into a turnover.
But that disaster was averted when Browne picked up the football. Many Boilermaker fans would have been happy just to see another down. But that's not where the play ended.
The quarterback saw nothing but green grass in front of him and took off. He was able to reach the end zone, accounting for Purdue's first touchdown of the game. Below is the clip from CBS Sports:
That touchdown was Browne's second rushing score of the season for the Boilermakers. Maybe it wasn't a traditional score, but it's one that might make the cut for SportsCenter's Top 10.
Maybe it's not how offensive coordinator Josh Henson drew it up, but it worked out well for the Boilermakers. But they may want to tweak that play in the future.
Ryan Browne's season
After returning to Purdue after a brief stop at North Carolina in the spring, Browne was able to earn the starting job in West Lafayette. In the first two games of the season, he showed off the ability to move the ball with his arm and his legs.
Browne threw for 311 yards and two touchdowns in Purdue's 31-0 win over Ball State in the season opener. A week later, he threw for 170 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-17 victory over Southern Illinois. He had accounted for 55 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Browne helped Purdue get off to a 2-0 start and has earned a lot of trust from the coaching staff and his teammates.
