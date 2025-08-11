Ballon d’Or 2023 Winners: Full List
The 2023 Ballon d’Or ceremony marked the last time, and likely the final time, Lionel Messi won the sport’s most prestigious individual honor. The Argentine’s record-extending eighth award came off the back of guiding his national team to FIFA World Cup glory the year prior in Qatar.
Messi, an Inter Miami player at the time, also set another record for the history books becoming the only player in history to win the award at three different clubs: Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami.
Aitana Bonmatí won her first Ballon d’Or Féminin award after winning the UEFA Women’s Champions League and FIFA Women’s World Cup with Barcelona and Spain respectively as well.
Here’s the full list of winners from the 2023 Ballon d’Or ceremony.
2023 Ballon d’Or Results: Winners and Nominees
Men’s Ballon d’Or 2023 Winner
- 30: Rúben Dias (Manchester City, Portugal)
- T-29: Randal Kolo Muani (Paris Saint-Germain, France)
- T-29: Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal, Norway)
- 27: Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan, Italy)
- 26: Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich, Germany)
- 25: Joško Gvardiol (Man City, Croatia)
- 24: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal, England)
- 23: André Onana (Manchester United, Cameroon)
- 22: Kim Min-jae (Bayern Munich, South Korea)
- 21: Antoine Griezmann (Atlético Madrid, France)
- 20: Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan, Argentina)
- 19: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich, England)
- 18: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid, England)
- 17: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli, Georgia)
- 16: Karim Benzema (Al Ittihad, France)
- 15: Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa, Argentina)
- 14: İlkay Gündoğan (Barcelona, Germany)
- 13: Yassine Bounou (Al Hilal, Morocco)
- 12: Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona, Poland)
- 11: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, Egypt)
- 10: Luka Modrić (Real Madrid, Croatia)
- 9: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City, Portugal)
- 8: Victor Osimhen (Napoli, Nigeria)
- 7: Julián Alvarez (Manchester City, Argentina)
- 6: Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid, Brazil)
- 5: Rodri (Manchester City, Spain)
- 4: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City, Belgium)
- 3: Kylian Mbappé (PSG, France)
- 2: Erling Haaland (Manchester City, Norway)
- 1: Lionel Messi (Inter Miami, Argentina)
Women’s Ballon d’Or 2023 Winner
- T-29: Jill Roord (Manchester City, Netherlands)
- T-29: Daphne van Domselaar (Aston Villa, Netherlands)
- 28: Debinha (Kansas City Current, Brazil)
- 27: Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City, Japan)
- 26: Wendie Renard (Lyon, France)
- 25: Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns, USWNT)
- 24: Khadija Shaw (Manchester City, Jamaica)
- 23: Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich, England)
- 22: Katie McCabe (Arsenal, Republic of Ireland)
- 21: Alba Redondo (Levante, Spain)
- 20: Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona, Nigeria)
- 19: Guro Reiten (Chelsea, Norway)
- 18: Ewa Pajor (VfL Wolfsburg, Poland)
- 17: Hayley Raso (Real Madrid, Australia)
- 16: Mapi León (Barcelona, Spain)
- 15: Amanda Ilestedt (Arsenal, Sweden)
- 14: Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon, France)
- 13: Lena Oberdorf (VfL Wolfsburg, Germany)
- 12: Hinata Miyazawa (MyNavi Sendai, Japan)
- 11: Millie Bright (Chelsea, England)
- 10: Rachel Daly (Aston Villa, England)
- 9: Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid, Colombia)
- 8: Patricia Guijarro (Barcelona, Spain)
- 7: Alexandra Popp (VfL Wolfsburg, Germany)
- 6: Olga Carmona (Real Madrid, Spain)
- 5: Mary Earps (Manchester United, England)
- 4: Fridolina Rolfö (Barcelona, Sweden)
- 3: Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona, Spain)
- 2: Sam Kerr (Chelsea, Australia)
- 1: Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona, Spain)
Yashin Trophy 2023 Winner
- 10: Brice Samba (Lens, France)
- 9: Mike Maignan (AC Milan, France)
- 8: Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal, England)
- 7: Dominik Livaković (Fenerbahçe, Croatia)
- 6: André Onana (Manchester United, Cameroon)
- 5: Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona, Germany)
- 4: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid, Belgium)
- 3: Yassine Bounou (Al Hilal, Morocco)
- 2: Ederson (Manchester City, Brazil)
- 1: Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa, Argentina)
Kopa Trophy 2023 Winner
- 10: Elye Wahi (Lens, France)
- 9: Rasmus Højlund (Manchester United, Denmark)
- 8: António Silva (Benfica, Portugal)
- 7: Alejandro Balde (Barcelona, Spain)
- 6: Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig, Netherlands)
- 5: Gavi (Barcelona, Spain)
- 4: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid, France)
- 3: Pedri (Barcelona, Spain)
- 2: Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich, Germany)
- 1: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund, England)
Gerd Müller Trophy 2023 Winner
- 5: Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona, Poland)
- 4: Lionel Messi (Inter Miami, Argentina)
- 3: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur, England)
- 2: Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain, France)
- 1: Erling Haaland (Manchester City, Norway)
Men’s Club of the Year 2023 Winner
Manchester City won the Men’s Club of the Year award.
Women’s Club of the Year 2023 Winner
FC Barcelona won the Women’s Club of the Year award.
Sócrates Award 2023 Winner
Vinícius Júnior was given the Sócrates Award, an honor presented to the best humanitarian work by a footballer.