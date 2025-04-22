Former Tennessee, Purdue Wide Receiver Hops Back Into NCAA Transfer Portal
Nathan Leacock is back in the NCAA transfer portal. The former Tennessee and Purdue wide receiver decided to enter his name into the database on Tuesday, according to a report from On3. His decision to leave West Lafayette comes after spending just a few months with the football program.
Leacock is a former three-star prospect from the 2023 recruiting class out of Raleigh, N.C. He committed to play at Tennessee, where he spent the first two years of his career.
However, Leacock was used minimally during his time in Knoxville, catching just one pass for 13 yards. After his redshirt freshman season in 2024, the former three-star prospect opted for the transfer portal and committed to Purdue.
Leacock arrived in West Lafayette and went through spring practice under coach Barry Odom and the new Purdue staff. More than a week after the conclusion of spring ball, the receiver decided to re-enter his name into the transfer portal.
Leacock was a two-time member of the Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll while at Tennessee. He will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next destination.
