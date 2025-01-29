Boilermakers Country

NFL Boilers: Jets, Bears Interested in Former Purdue QB David Blough as Assistant

Former Purdue quarterback David Blough is receiving interest as a potential assistant coach from the NFL's Chicago Bears and New York Jets, per a report.

Washington Commanders assistant quarterbacks coach David Blough has been on the NFL sidelines as an assistant for one season and he's already receiving interest from multiple teams across the league. According to a report, the New York Jets and Chicago Bears have interest in the former Purdue quarterback.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported this week that the Commanders have received requests to interview Blough from both the Jets and the Bears. New York is considering Blough for a quarterbacks coach position while Chicago would want the former Boilermaker to be the passing game coordinator.

Blough, who played in the NFL from 2019-23, just completed his first season as the assistant quarterbacks coach with the Commanders. It was a strong season for Washington, finishing with a 12-5 record and reaching the NFC Championship Game.

Blough has connections to the new head coaches of both the Bears and Jets. He spent a majority of his pro career with the Detroit Lions (2019-21, 2023), when Aaron Glenn (Jets) was the defensive coordinator and Ben Johnson (Bears) was on the offensive staff.

Familiarity with both coaches could be a huge benefit for Blough as he continues his coaching career.

Blough played at Purdue from 2014-18 under coaches Darrell Hazell (2014-16) and Jeff Brohm (2017-18). He blossomed into one of the Big Ten's top passers in his senior season, throwing for 3,705 yards and 25 touchdowns while completing 66% of his passes.

During his time in West Lafayette, Blough threw for 9,734 yards and 69 touchdowns. He also accounted for 13 touchdowns on the ground.

After his time at Purdue ended, Blough played in the NFL, making five starts for the Lions and two for the Arizona Cardinals. He accounted for 1,435 yards and six touchdowns in his professional career.

