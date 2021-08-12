Purdue Football Not Projected to Play in a 2021 Bowl Game, According to CBS Sports
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The 2021 college football season is less than three weeks away, and CBS Sports tried its hand at predicting the postseason by posting bowl projections.
The list featured nine Big Ten programs and included Ohio State competing for a national championship appearance against Clemson in the Cotton Bowl. Wisconsin was also listed, making a trip to the Rose Bowl.
But with nine teams representing the conference in the postseason, that would mean five are left out. Purdue football was one of them, joining Maryland, Rutgers, Illinois and Michigan State.
The Boilermakers earned bowl appearances in its first two seasons under coach Jeff Brohm, which included a victory in the Foster Farms Bowl in 2017. But since then, it's been a two-year drought.
The team looks to get back to winning form during the 2021 season, which features a full, 12-game schedule. Here's a look at the bowl predictions for the rest of the conference.
CBS Sports Bowl Projections for Big Ten Programs
- QuickLane Bowl: Nebraska vs. Toledo
- Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Minnesota vs. Kansas State
- Pinstripe Bowl: Northwestern vs. Pittsburgh
- Music City Bowl: Michigan vs. Missouri
- Las Vegas Bowl: Indiana vs. Arizona State
- Outback Bowl: Penn State vs. Kentucky
- Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Florida
- Rose Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Oregon
- Cotton Bowl (CFP Semifinal): Ohio State vs. Clemson
