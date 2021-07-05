Purdue Football Recruit Brady Allen Named to SI All-American Watch List

Purdue 2022 commit Brady Allen was among the first five quarterbacks named to the SI All-American Watch List. He ranked one spot higher than Tayven Jackson, another in-state recruit and the younger brother of Indiana basketball star Trayce Jackson-Davis.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — With the 2021 football season inching closer, SI All-American is evaluating the country's top prospects at every position in the class of 2022. Throughout July, "Watch List" selections will be revealed, and Purdue football commit Brady Allen was mentioned in the first wave of quarterbacks to look out for.

Allen, a four-star recruit from Gibson Southern High School in Fort Branch, Indiana, cracked the list at No. 24. The 6-foot-5 passer committed to the Boilermakers on July 15, 2020, and made an official visit last month.

During his junior season, Allen put up impressive numbers. He compiled 2,556 pass yards, 31 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 55.1% of his throws. Allen owns a tall, lengthy frame that will benefit from the strength and conditioning program of a Division I college.

While his arm strength and athleticism aren't among the best in the country, he showcased his accuracy and football IQ on film and at the Under Amour combine in Columbus this spring.

Allen is ranked as the No. 17 quarterback in the country for the class of 2022 and the seventh-best player in Indiana, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He chose Purdue over multiple high-level programs, including Ohio State, Notre Dame, Cincinnati and rival Indiana.

Allen ranks just one spot higher than Tennessee recruit Tayven Jackson, who is the younger brother of Indiana basketball star Trayce Jackson-Davis. Jackson is a 6-foot-4 prospect from Center Grove High School in Greenwood, Indiana.

According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Jackson is the No. 24 quarterback in the 2022 recruiting cycle. He is also listed just behind Allen as the eight-best player in the state.

Allen and Jackson are the two highest-rated quarterback prospects in all of Indiana, and they'll look to boost their national rankings in their final season of high school football.

Here's a list of the first five quarterbacks on the SI All-American Watch List:

21. AJ Swann

Vitals: 6'2", 200 pounds

School: Canton (Ga.) Cherokee

Committed To: Maryland

2020 Stats: 2,505 pass yards, 60.3%, 23 TD, 6 INT

22. Zach Pyron

Vitals: 6'3", 205 pounds

School: Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley

Committed To: Baylor

2020 Stats: 2,314 pass yards, 54.5%, 23 TD, 11 INT - 306 rush yards, 3 TD

23. Holden Geriner

Vitals: 6'3", 215 pounds

School: Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine Military

Committed To: Auburn

2020 Stats: 2,770 pass yards, 67.8%, 25 TD, 3 INT - 116 rush yards, 5 TD

24. Brady Allen

Vitals: 6'5", 200 pounds

School: Fort Branch (Ind.) Gibson Southern

Committed To: Purdue

2020 Stats: 2,556 pass yards, 55.1%, 31 TD, 7 INT

25. Tayven Jackson

Vitals: 6'4", 195 pounds

School: Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove

Committed To: Tennessee

2020 Stats: 1,756 pass yards, 62.1%, 17 TD, 5 INT - 191 rush yards, 6 TD

