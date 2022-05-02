Purdue Football Safety Marvin Grant Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue safety Marvin Grant has put his name in the NCAA transfer portal ahead of the program's fall camp. The former four-star recruit out of Martin Luther King High School in Detroit has appeared in 19 games for the Boilermakers in the last three seasons.

Grant joined the Purdue football team as part of the 2019 recruiting class after going 12-2 during his senior season and winning the Michigan Division 3 state championship. As a freshman, he appeared in three games and recorded a pair of tackles.

During the 2020 season, as a sophomore, Grant played in four games and registered 14 total tackles, including three for loss, while forcing two fumbles. At the end of the year, he was named an Academic All-Big Ten selection.

As the team went on to earn a 9-4 record in 2021, Grant was a staple in the secondary alongside safety Cam Allen. He was second on the team with a combined 76 tackles, including 2.5 for loss, while also generating three pass deflections and a forced fumble.

