Purdue Kicker, Brownsburg Native Earns Special Honor From Big Ten After Week 2
Purdue kicker and Brownsburg, Ind., native Spencer Porath has received some recognition from the Big Ten this week. The sophomore kicker was named the conference's Special Teams Player of the Week for his efforts in Saturday's 34-17 victory over Southern Illinois.
Porath finished Saturday's game making both of his field goal attempts, one from 25 yards and the other from 43 yards out, the second-longest make of his career. He was also successful on all four of his PAT tries.
The Brownsburg native has now made all three of his field goal tries this season, making one in a 31-0 Week 1 victory over Ball State. He's also a perfect eight-of-eight on extra point attempts.
Porath is an in-state prospect and was the No. 8 kicker in the 2024 class. He won Purdue's kicking job as a freshman in 2024. Last year, he connected one seven-of-11 field goal tries, with a long of 45 yards. He was also 17-of-17 on PATs.
Purdue's special team drought ends
With Porath earning Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week honors, he becomes the first Boilermaker to receive the award in nearly six years.
The last Purdue specialist to receive the award was kicker JD Dellinger, who got recognition from the league on Nov. 11, 2019. That week, Dellinger made just one field goal, but it was a 39-yarder to beat Northwestern 24-22 in Evanston. He was also three-of-three on PAT tries in that contest.
Big Ten Players of the Week (Week 2)
Here's the complete rundown of the Big Ten Players of the Week for Week 2:
Offensive Players of the Week
- Aidan Chiles, QB, Michigan State — 270 total yards, 4 TD passes, game-winning 2-pt. conversion
- Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington — 111 yards, 5 touchdowns, 15 carries
Defensive Player of the Week
- Jordan Hall, LB, Michigan State — 15 tackles, 9 solo, forced fumble
Special Teams Player of the Week
- Spencer Porath, K, Purdue — 2-of-2 FGs (43, 25 yards), 4-of-4 PATs
Freshman of the Week
- Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State — 18-of-19, 306 yards, 4 TDs, 94.7 completion rate
