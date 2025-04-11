Talented 2026 Offensive Tackle Includes Purdue Among Top 4 Schools
Purdue remains in the running to land a talented offensive tackle prospect out of Knoxville, Tenn. On Friday, lineman Brody Smith released the top-four schools he's considering for his commitment, with the Boilermakers firmly in the mix.
In an image posted to social media Friday, Smith revealed that he's still considering North Carolina State, Ole Miss, Purdue and Tennessee for his commitment. He had received 16 offers on the recruiting trail.
Smith is a 6-foot-6, 265-pound offensive tackle who attends Maryville High School. He ranks as the No. 79 offensive tackle in the 2026 recruiting class and is a top-40 prospect out of Tennessee.
Other schools to extend offers to Smith included Colorado, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Miami, Penn State, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
Purdue's 2026 recruiting class currently consists of four prospects and ranks 57th nationally, per 247Sports. You can view some of Smith's highlights here.
Related stories on Purdue football
DE ENTERING TRANSFER PORTAL: Purdue defensive end Logan Jellison announced via social media that he intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal following the conclusion of spring football. CLICK HERE
TRENT EARNS SCHOLARSHIP: Purdue football coach Barry Odom delivered a surprised to redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Ethan Trent this week, awarding him with a scholarship. CLICK HERE
PURDUE LANDS 3-STAR RB: Purdue received a verbal commitment from three-star running back Izaiah Wright on Tuesday. He had 17 offers on the recruiting trail before making his decision. CLICK HERE
BOILERS FLIP TALENTED QB: The Boilermakers landed a big piece to their 2026 recruiting class on Tuesday, flipping three-star quarterback Corin Berry from Boston College. CLICK HERE