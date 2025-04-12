Purdue Football Lands Pledge From Heavily-Recruited 4-Star WR in 2025 Class
Purdue received some big news ahead of its spring showcase on Saturday. The Boilermakers received a verbal pledge from heavily-recruited wide receiver Jalil Hall, who will be a member of Purdue's incoming 2025 class.
Hall is listed as a 6-foot-4, 185-pound receiver out of Drexel Hill, Pa., and is considered one of the top prospects from the state. He ranks as the No. 35 wide receiver and the No. 5 player from Pennsylvania, per 247Sports. The receiver is considered a four-star talent.
On Saturday morning, Hall posted a simple message, writing "Recruitment Closed #Boilerup," along with an image of him wearing a Purdue uniform.
Hall was previously committed to West Virginia, signing a National Letter of Intent in December 2024. However, he decided to decommit from the program in March and reopen his recruitment. The skilled receiver then received an offer from Purdue on April 8 and committed just a few days later.
Coming from Bonner-Prendergast Catholic, Hall totaled 43 catches for 766 yards and two touchdowns during the 2024 campaign. He also accounted for 83 rushing yards.
Hall held offers from 15 schools, committing to Purdue over Syracuse, Maryland, Duke, Nebraska, Pitt, Rutgers, Virginia and Wisconsin, along with others.
Because of the offseason coaching change, Purdue has a relatively thin 2025 recruiting class. The Boilermakers had seven players enroll early, with five others signing their National Letter of Intent. There are still three "hard commitments," as well, bringing the incoming high school class to 15 recruits.
Hall certainly provides Purdue with a nice boost at the skill position heading into 2025. You can view some of Hall's highlights from Hudl here.
Related stories on Purdue football
PURDUE AMONG TOP 4 FOR 2026 OT: Purdue is among four schools in the running to land talented 2026 offensive tackle Brody Smith, a native of Knoxville, Tenn. He's also considering Ole Miss, Tennessee and North Carolina State. CLICK HERE
DE ENTERING TRANSFER PORTAL: Purdue defensive end Logan Jellison announced via social media that he intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal following the conclusion of spring football. CLICK HERE
TRENT EARNS SCHOLARSHIP: Purdue football coach Barry Odom delivered a surprised to redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Ethan Trent this week, awarding him with a scholarship. CLICK HERE