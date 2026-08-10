Purdue's Offense Must Establish This Key Piece During Fall Camp

Only two years have passed since it felt like Purdue had a true No. 1 receiver on the roster, but it's felt like an eternity. The Boilermakers have lacked both a home-run threat and a reliable pass-catcher in the last two seasons, a real hindrance to the passing attack.

During fall camp, it's important for Purdue's offense to establish a No. 1 target in the passing game, providing quarterback Ryan Browne with a go-to receiver in critical situations.

Purdue really hasn't had that type of player on the outside since Deion Burks in 2023. He finished that season with 629 yards and seven touchdowns on 47 catches before transferring to Oklahoma. The last time a Boilermaker had more than 1,000 yards came in 2022, when Charlie Jones racked up 1,361 yards on 110 receptions.

Last season, Purdue had a pair of 500-yard receivers in Michael Jackson III and Nitro Tuggle. Jackson hauled in 63 passes, nearly doubling any other receiver on the team's roster. If you want to consider him a go-to target, you'd have an argument.

Neither of those guys stepped up in major moments, though. Jackson and Tuggle also weren't as sure-handed in the passing game as you'd like from your top receivers.

The good news for Purdue this fall is that it has multiple options this year, with more players capable of making that jump to becoming the No. 1 receiver in the offense.

Only one of Purdue's top five receivers returns

Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Corey Smith (12) attempts to make. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Corey Smith is Purdue's top returning receiver from last year's team, with Jackson and EJ Horton Jr. out of eligibility and Tuggle and Arhmad Branch transferring out. Smith ranked fourth on the team last season, totaling 14 catches for 237 yards and a touchdown.

De'Nylon Morrissette missed all of last season with an injury and Chauncey Magwood and Jalil Hall also missed significant time because of injuries. Morrissette is expected to be the biggest difference-maker of that group and could really open things up in Purdue's passing attack.

Smith and Magwood could factor into the equation, as well, though those two are less likely to be option No. 1 in the passing attack this fall.

Head coach Barry Odom has spoken highly about Morrissette in the past and how he can be a real weapon when the Boilers have the ball. We just haven't seen that aspect of his game since he's been in West Lafayette.

Several transfer receivers are appealing

Iowa State Cyclones' wide receiver Xavier Townsend (4) runs with the ball. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Purdue was aggressive when attacking the transfer portal for wide receivers. The Boilers brought in five transfer receivers in the offseason: Xavier Townsend (Iowa State), Bisi Owens (Penn), Asaad Waseem (FAU), Jaylan Hornsby (Syracuse) and Ricky Sampson (Victor Valley College).

Owens and Waseem were the most productive at their respective schools last year, both totaling more than 600 receiving yards. Owens also provides Purdue with excellent size at 6-foot-4, but comes from the Ivy League. Can he produce at the Big Ten level?

Townsend and Hornsby were the only two transfers who came to Purdue from power conference schools. How much will that experience help them?

Each of Purdue's new transfer additions was productive at their previous stop. We won't know how that translates to the Big Ten until September, but it should provide offensive coordinator Josh Henson with several options in the passing game.

Multiple candidates to be WR1

Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver De'Nylon Morrissette (8) smiles after scoring a touchdown. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On paper, this is probably the strongest wide receiver group Purdue has had since the Jeff Brohm days. With the combination of returning production and incoming talent, there are between six and eight receivers the Boilers should feel good about heading into the 2026 season.

That doesn't include the tight end room or running backs who could potentially catch passes out of the backfield, either. For the first time since 2022, the receiving unit feels like it has real depth.

Purdue still needs someone to separate himself from the rest of the pack, though. Browne needs a reliable target to help take the top off the defense or haul in a first-down reception in key passing-down situations.

Having that No. 1 option in the passing attack is something the Boilers have lacked for two seasons and it has really hindered the potential of the offense.

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