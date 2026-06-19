Purdue Quarterback Headed to Manning Passing Academy

Purdue's starting quarterback is headed to Nicholls State University next week. Ryan Browne, who is the Boilermakers' returning starter under center for the 2026 season, has been invited to the Manning Passing Academy to serve as a camp counselor.

Browne is one of 45 college quarterbacks who will attend the prestigious camp this summer. It is scheduled to run from Thursday, June 25, through Sunday, June 28. Other big names attending include Arch Manning (Texas), Trinidad Chambliss (Ole Miss), CJ Carr (Notre Dame), Julian Sayin (Ohio State), Gunner Stockton (Georgia) and Demond Williams (Washington).

NOLA.com was the first outlet to report on the names attending.

Browne earned Purdue's starting job during the 2025 campaign. He started in every contest and finished the season throwing for 2,153 yards and nine touchdowns while completing 58.9% of his passes. He also accounted for four touchdowns on the ground.

As a redshirt freshman in 2024, Browne appeared in eight games for the Boilermakers and made two starts. He is expected to be Purdue's QB1 again for the 2026 campaign.

Barry Odom has full confidence in Ryan Browne

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Ryan Browne (15) warms up. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Following a 2-10 season, it would be fair for Odom to be cautious about every position group. One player he has expressed full confidence in is Browne.

Earlier this offseason, Odom spoke highly of Browne's ability to lead the program and run the offense. He believes that Browne, having a full season working in Josh Henson's offense and improved talent around him, will help the quarterback develop into a winning quarterback.

"I want it said from as high as a mountaintop as I can be on, I believe in Ryan Browne," Odom said. "The development, the things I saw him do: arm talent, the ability to make throws, his football IQ. He can win in this conference, I believe that."

Browne had some ups and downs during his first full season as a starter, which is to be expected. What Odom said, though, was that not all of the mistakes made throughout 2025 should be attributed to the quarterback. Missed blocking assignments, drops and poorly run routes also factored into Purdue's struggles offensively.

The Boilermakers believe they have improved at every position group in the offseason and have the chance to finally get headed in the right direction. It's an important year for the program to do so, as Purdue has not won a Big Ten game in two seasons.

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