Purdue Releases Availability Report vs. Notre Dame — Starting DL Ruled Out
Purdue will be without a starting defensive lineman for Saturday's game against Notre Dame. Redshirt freshman TJ Lindsey is one of five Boilermakers ruled out on the availability report for the rivalry clash in South Bend.
Lindsey, a 6-foot-3, 310-pound defensive lineman, has started in two of Purdue's first three games this season. He has recorded five tackles, including one for loss.
Lindsey is in his first season with Purdue, transferring in from Auburn. He appeared in just one contest for the Tigers and ended the season with one tackle.
In addition to Lindsey, Purdue will once again be without multiple receivers, including De'Nylon Morrissette, who has yet to appear in a game for the Boilermakers. Below is the complete availability report for this weekend's game.
- #5 Chauncey Magwood, wide receiver (senior)
- #8 De'Nylon Morrissette, wide receiver (junior)
- #9 Jalil Hall, wide receiver (freshman)
- #41 Jon Grimmett, tight end (freshman)
- #13 TJ Lindsey, defensive lineman (freshman)
Kickoff between Purdue and Notre Dame is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on NBC and Peacock. The Fighting Irish have won nine straight games in the rivalry series, with the Boilermakers last getting a win in 2007.
Purdue's hype video for Notre Dame game
On Friday, Purdue's creative team wanted to get fans amped up by dropping a thrilling hype video ahead of Saturday's game against Notre Dame. Below is the video shared on social media.
Purdue enters Saturday's game having lost its first game of the season last week, falling 33-17 to USC. The Boilers are looking to bounce back in a big way.
Notre Dame is trying to secure its first win of the 2025 season. The Fighting Irish have lost to Miami and Texas A&M to start 0-2.
