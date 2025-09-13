Purdue Releases Availability Report vs. USC — Key DB Listed as Questionable
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue's availability report for Saturday afternoon's Big Ten opener against USC (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) has been released. The Boilermakers will be without five players and key defensive back Crew Wakley is listed as questionable.
Here are the players Purdue will be without for Saturday's contest:
- #5 Chauncey Magwood, wide receiver (senior)
- #8 De'Nylon Morrissette, wide receiver (junior)
- #9 Jalil Hall, wide receiver (freshman)
- #41 Jon Grimmett, tight end (freshman)
- #49 Isaiah Needam (freshman)
Wakley, a senior defensive back, is the only player listed as questionable for the Boilermakers.
Both Purdue and USC enter Saturday's game with 2-0 records. The Boilers have wins over Ball State (31-0) and Southern Illinois (34-17). USC has defeated Missouri State (73-13) and Georgia Southern (59-20).
Saturday's game at Ross-Ade Stadium serves as the Big Ten opener for both teams. It is the first meeting between the two programs since the Pigskin Classic in 1998.
Crew Wakley this season
Wakley is a senior transfer from BYU, who had 44 tackles, two interceptions, and a sack in 11 games last year. He also made nine starts for the Cougars during the 2024 campaign.
So far this season, Wakley has played in each of Purdue's first two games, tallying three tackles in each contest. He's totaled five solo stops, one tackle for loss and has a pass break-up for the Boilermakers.
Wakley has provided Purdue with quality depth in the secondary early in the 2025 season. If the Boilers are unable to go without him, it could be a problem against an incredibly skilled USC offense, especially one that has been so productive through the air.
USC availability report
USC will be without six players for Saturday's game. Here's USC's availability report for this weekend:
- #0 Zacharyus Williams, wide receiver (sophomore)
- #16 Prophet Brown, cornerback (senior)
- #17 Prince Strachan, wide receiver (junior)
- #21 Bryan Jackson, running back (sophomore)
- #27 Alex Graham, cornerback (freshman)
- #45 Caden Chittenden, kicker (sophomore)
