Purdue Releases Mournful Statement on Sudden Passing of Shawn Clark
Like many others around the college football world, Purdue is mourning the loss of one of its former assistant coaches, Shawn Clark. He was working as UCF's offensive line coach this season and died unexpectedly on Sunday. He was 50.
Clark was on Purdue's staff from 2009 through 2012, serving as the offensive line coach under head coach Danny Hope. He had previously worked on Hope's staff at Eastern Kentucky from 2003 until 2007, when Hope left for West Lafayette. Clark remained at EKU through the 2008 season until joining the Boilermaker staff in 2009.
"The Purdue Football family sends our thoughts and prayers to Coach Clark's family, as well as all of those who he impacted throughout his life," the statement from Purdue read.
Purdue reached two bowl games while Clark was on staff, playing in the Little Caesars Bowl in 2011 and the Heart of Dallas Bowl in 2012.
Clark was an Appalachian State alum, playing for the Mountaineers from 1994-98. He was also the head coach from 2020-24, posting a 40-24 record and leading the program to three bowl games.
Clark was involved in college football coaching for more than two decades and impacted the lives of many student-athletes. Along his coaching journey, he had stops at:
- Louisville, 2001-02 (graduate assistant)
- Eastern Kentucky, 2003-08 (offensive line)
- Purdue, 2009-12 (offensive line)
- Kent State, 2013-15 (offensive line)
- Appalachian State, 2016-19 (offensive coordinator/offensive line)
- Appalachian State, 2020-24 (head coach)
- UCF, 2025 (offensive line)
UCF releases statement on Clark's passing
Monday, UCF released a statement regarding Clark's sudden passing. He had been in the hospital since Sept. 9 after experiencing a medical emergency, per UCF's athletics website.
“Shawn was so much more than a coach. He was a remarkable man, husband, and father who cared deeply about his players and staff,” said UCF head coach Scott Frost. “The reaction of our players and coaches to the news this morning is a testament to Shawn’s character and the impact he had on every life that he touched. He was loved.
Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Jonelle, and children, Giana and Braxton. We are here to support them and will continue to keep them in our hearts and prayers.”
