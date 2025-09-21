How the Week 5 Associated Press Top 25 Impacts Purdue
Right now, Purdue can make the argument that it has one of the toughest schedules in college football. This week's Associated Press top 25 includes six Boilermaker opponents.
Purdue is off to a 2-2 start, but both losses have come against teams currently ranked in the AP poll. The Boilermakers suffered a 33-17 loss to No. 21 USC on Sept. 13 and dropped a 56-30 contest to No. 22 Notre Dame on Saturday.
There are still four ranked opponents on Purdue's schedule. It still has matchups against No. 23 Illinois (Oct. 4), No. 19 Michigan (Nov. 1), No. 1 Ohio State (Nov. 8), and No. 11 Indiana (Nov. 28).
Those four teams currently have a combined record of 13-2 on the season.
When was Purdue's win over a ranked opponent?
Purdue has had some recent struggles against ranked teams, having lost 11 straight to teams ranked in the top 25 (Associated Press or College Football Playoff) at the time of competition. The last Boilermaker win over a ranked foe came on Nov. 12, 2022, against Illinois.
Then coached by Jeff Brohm, Purdue scored a 31-24 win over the 21st-ranked Fighting Illini in Champaign. Earlier that year, the Boilermakers posted a 20-10 win over No. 21 Minnesota in Minneapolis.
In 2021, Purdue defeated No. 2 Iowa 24-7 at Kinnick Stadium and upset No. 3 Michigan State 40-29 at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Complete Week 5 Associated Press Top 25
- Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0)
- Miami Hurricanes (4-0)
- Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0)
- LSU Tigers (4-0)
- Georgia Bulldogs (3-0)
- Oregon Ducks (4-0)
- Oklahoma Sooners (4-0)
- Florida State Seminoles (3-0)
- Texas A&M Aggies (3-0)
- Texas Longhorns (3-1)
- Indiana Hoosiers (4-0)
- Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-0)
- Ole Miss Rebels (4-0)
- Iowa State Cyclones (4-0)
- Tennessee Volunteers (3-1)
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-0)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (2-1)
- Vanderbilt Commodores (4-0)
- Michigan Wolverines (3-1)
- Missouri Tigers (4-0)
- USC Trojans (4-0)
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-2)
- Illinois Fighting Illini (3-1)
- TCU Horned Frogs (3-0)
- BYU Cougars (3-0)
Related stories on Purdue football
BURHENN SUSTAINS INJURY VS. NOTRE DAME: George Burhenn's career has been hindered by injuries. The Purdue tight end sustained another one in Saturday's game against Notre Dame, coach Barry Odom said. CLICK HERE
PURDUE FANS REACT WITH POSITIVE COMMENTS: Even in a 56-30 loss to Notre Dame, Purdue fans had some positive thoughts about Saturday's game in South Bend. There's plenty of optimism out there. CLICK HERE
PURDUE IN ESPN'S FPI: Purdue's game against Notre Dame didn't go according to plan, but the Boilermakers have actually moved up in ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) rankings. CLICK HERE