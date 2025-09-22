Kickoff Time, TV Information Announced For Purdue's Week 6 Matchup vs. Illinois
The Big Ten has released kickoff times and television designations for Week 6 games. Purdue will host No. 23 Illinois at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 4, at noon ET. The game will air on the Big Ten Network.
This will be the second time Purdue has played a noon game this season. The Boilermakers opened up the season with a noon kickoff against Ball State on Saturday, Aug. 30. In Barry Odom's debut in West Lafayette, Purdue pitched a shutout, defeating the Cardinals 31-0.
Purdue will head into the rivalry game against Illinois coming off a bye week. The Boilermakers are 2-2 on the season, suffering a 56-30 loss to No. 24 Notre Dame on Saturday, Sept. 20.
Purdue is also 0-1 in Big Ten play, suffering a loss to USC on Sept. 13.
Illinois hosts No. 21 USC on Saturday, Sept. 27, before making the trip to West Lafayette. The Fighting Illini are coming off an ugly loss to No. 19 Indiana last weekend, falling 63-10 in Bloomington.
Illinois currently sits at 3-1 on the season.
The two teams play annually for the Purdue Cannon. The trophy is currently owned by Illinois, which defeated Purdue 50-49 in a thrilling overtime contest last season.
Purdue vs. Illinois history
The rivalry game between Purdue and Illinois has been incredibly competitive throughout history. This year's matchup will be the 101st all-time meeting between the two schools, with the Boilermakers owning a 48-46-6 lead.
Illinois defeated Purdue in Champaign in 2024, a 50-49 overtime victory for the Fighting Illini. However, the Boilers have dominated the head-to-head series over the last two decades.
Purdue has won 18 of the last 25 meetings with the Illini. The Boilermakers have also been victorious seven times in the last nine years. Their last loss to Illinois in West Lafayette was in 2019.
