WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A few months after taking the job as Purdue's new athletic director, Tommy McClelland issued a letter to Boilermaker fans, ensuring that the program is dedicated to building and investing into name, image and likeness (NIL) for its student-athletes.

McClelland released a letter to Purdue fans that was posted to the athletics website on Wednesday. He spoke about the importance in investing in NIL, as well as upcoming upgrades to Ross-Ade Stadium that will be announced in the near future.

"Looking ahead, our goal is to compete consistently at the highest level while giving our student-athletes the support to succeed in the classroom and beyond. To get there, we are working closely with university leaders to invest the resources needed to recruit, retain and develop talented student-athletes," McClelland's letter stated.

"We are taking significant steps forward in NIL investment. We are developing a plan for facility enhancements at Ross-Ade Stadium that we are excited to share with you. Most importantly, we are growing our team to meet the needs of a modern-day Power Two athletics department."

The letter comes as Purdue nears the end of another disappointing football season. The Boilermakers are 3-8 heading into the Old Oaken Bucket game against Indiana. Barry Odom's team has shown some progress by winning a pair of Big Ten games — the program's first since 2023 — but the Boilers could potentially end the year on a six-game losing streak.

It serves as a reminder that McClelland is dedicated to building Purdue's athletic department into a Big Ten contender across all sports.

"The future has never been brighter, and we want you on board with us. During the coming months, we will be unveiling new initiatives to harness your passion and direct it toward making an immediate difference for Purdue," McClelland said. "Every Boilermaker has a role to play, and we will communicate more with you as these exciting opportunities are launched."

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Purdue must get football corrected

Sep 4, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers athletics director Tommy McClelland. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest issue for Purdue right now is on the football field. The Boilermakers have won just two Big Ten games since the 2024 season and have not been to the postseason since the 2022 campaign.

Football is the driving force of revenue for every school and it's imperative that Purdue make progress. This year, there was hope that the Boilermakers could make a significant jump from last year's 2-10 record.

At the halfway point of the season, Purdue sat with a 3-3 record and had the potential to compete for bowl eligibility. But a string of five straight losses eliminated Odom's team from any postseason consideration.

Moving forward, Purdue must find ways to climb up the conference's ladder. Investing in NIL and upgrading facilities is a major step in the right direction. The next step is for the Boilers to start winning games on the field.

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