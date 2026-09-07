Quotes That Matter From Barry Odom’s Week 2 Press Conference

For the second straight season, Barry Odom walked into his Week 2 press conference with a 1-0 record. This year, though, the competition stiffens up quite a bit from the opener to the second game of the season, playing Wake Forest on Saturday.

This weekend's game against Wake Forest might be one of the most important of Odom's tenure in West Lafayette. A win could generate plenty of momentum, and a loss would put the Boilers behind the 8-ball before a trip West to play UCLA.

What did Odom have to say during his Week 2 presser? Here are a few of the key talking points.

Purdue’s leadership showed up when it mattered

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There’s no denying that Purdue started slow in the first half against Indiana State. After outscoring the Sycamores by just 10 points through the first two quarters, it was clear the Boilermakers needed to find more success in the third period. Purdue’s key players understood that as well, taking accountability and leading to a 21-0 third quarter.

“I was getting ready to have a number of things to say, and Hudauri Hines grabbed me, one of our team-elected captains. He said, ‘Coach, we don't need to hear a word. We've got it. Let us take it,’” Odom said. “That shows signs of leadership, that shows signs of a good team, and the messaging was right.”

Accountability and leadership have been things missing from Purdue’s football program in recent years. Although it’s just Week 1, that approach should provide optimism about the Boilermakers’ locker room status this fall.

Fame Ijeobi brings more than just production

Purdue's Fame Ijeboi signals for a first down on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, during the NCAA football game between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Indiana State Sycamores at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fame Ijeobi proved the speculation of being Purdue’s feature back correct on Friday night. The Minnesota transfer rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, averaging 7.9 yards per carry. Although Ijeobi proved he has the capability to become a key part of the Boilermakers’ offensive attack, it was the things beyond carrying the football that really impressed Odom.

“He was really good in the pass protection game, which was important,” Odom said. “One of the best things Fame did was when he was not in the game, his leadership on the sideline was off the charts positive. That was noticed by all. He has been that way since he walked in the door. He's earned respect."

Although Purdue’s offense got off to a slow start, Ijeobi was a key piece throughout. If he can continue to produce with more carries, Barry Odom may have a real weapon out of the backfield.

Time on the clock?

Michigan wide receiver JJ Buchanan (6) catches a 47-yard touchdown. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In case you spent the weekend under a rock, there was a controversial ending in Ann Arbor on Saturday night. Western Michigan owned a 12-6 advantage on Michigan and appeared to pull off a monumental upset when Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood threw a pass out of the back of the end zone as time expired.

Even though time ran out before anyone touched the football, officials put one second back on the clock. Underwood then hit on a Hail Mary, connecting with JJ Buchanan for the game-winning touchdown.

After plenty of criticism from social media, the Big Ten released a statement, saying it's official clock (apparently one not available to fans) still showed a second left in the game when the football was touched. Did Odom know about the secret clock?

"I didn't until Saturday night," Odom said. "I do believe those in charge of orchestrating and officiating a game have to make decisions on all the information that they get. And then it is their job to communicate that to us. I would assume that's what happened in Ann Arbor."

That might be something the conference wants to explain to its coaches.

Purdue’s defense will improve

Sep 4, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive lineman Ian Jeffries (40) celebrates after a sack. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive coordinator Kevin Kane’s return to Purdue was one of the biggest storylines heading into Week 1 against Indiana State. With the Boilermaker defense giving up 19 points to Indiana State, it’s fair to say the defensive performance was underwhelming. Although 13 of those points came in garbage time, playing better defensively is still one of Odom’s priorities going forward.

“I think we'll be a lot better Week 2 than we were Week 1,” Odom said. “Fortunately, we had a lead that it didn't end up costing us a game, but, you know, good teams, good defenses, it doesn't matter the score, doesn't matter the opponent. You go finish the game the way you should.”

If Purdue is going to improve on last season, the defense has to improve. Although Friday’s performance wasn’t extremely encouraging, we’ll see on Saturday if Odom’s assessment is accurate.

Preparation for Wake Forest has been a priority

Purdue's Chauncey Magwood (left) and Asaad Waseem (right) celebrate after a touchdown. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Week 2 matchup against Wake Forest is one of Purdue’s most pivotal games in years. It could determine the momentum and energy the Boilermakers play with through the rest of 2026. That’s why there’s no surprise that Barry Odom and his staff have been preparing for this game since before Friday’s matchup against Indiana State.

“I thought our coaching staff did a nice job on having an initial game plan for Wake Forest, even before, you know, our Week 1 opponent,” Odom said. “We took their game versus Akron, and then added those things to what our initial game plan was in the offseason.”

Taking games week by week is typical coach speak, but Odom made it clear that Wake Forest is as much of a priority for the coaching staff as it is for the fans.

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