Report: College Football Playoff Moving to Straight Seeding, Expansion Plan in Place
Changes are coming to the College Football Playoff. According to multiple reports, this year's Playoff will feature a "straight seeding" model, in which teams will be seeded based on how they're ranked in the final poll. It is also reported that this will be the last year of the 12-team format.
The 2024 season was the first year the College Football Playoff switched from a four-team field to a 12-team format. Last season, the four highest-ranked conference champions earned a top-four seed and received an automatic bye in the first round. Per Action Network's Brett McMurphy, that will not be the case.
All Power Four conference champions will still receive an automatic bid into the 12-team field, along with the highest-ranked Group of Five conference champion. However, seeding will be based on the final ranking.
That means the top four teams in the final rankings, regardless of championship status, will receive a first-round bye.
As an example, here's how teams were seeded in 2024 for the 12-team format, as well as how it would have looked based on the straight seeding model.
2024 College Football Playoff seeds (previous model)
- Oregon Ducks (Big Ten champion)
- Georgia Bulldogs (SEC champion)
- Boise State Broncos (Mountain West champion)
- Arizona State Sun Devils (Big 12 champion)
- Texas Longhorns
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Indiana Hoosiers
- SMU Mustangs
- Clemson Tigers (ACC Champion)
2024 College Football Playoff seeds (new model)
- Oregon Ducks (Big Ten champion)
- Georgia Bulldogs (SEC champion)
- Texas Longhorns
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Boise State Broncos (Mountain West champion)
- SMU Mustangs
- Arizona State Sun Devils (Big 12 champion)
- Clemson Tigers (ACC champion)
College Football Playoff Moving to 14 or 16 Teams
McMurphy also reports that the College Football Playoff will likely switch from a 12-team format to a 14- or 16-team field in 2026. That would mean the 12-team model would have been used for only two seasons before further expansion.
This news shouldn't come as a major surprise, as both the Big Ten and SEC have been pounding the table to expand the field. The two leagues are pushing to receive four automatic bids each into the expanded field. The ACC and Big 12 would both receive two automatic bids, and the Group of Five would get one bid. There will be one or three at-large bids, depending on whether it's a 14- or 16-team field.
Although we have only had the 12-team College Football Playoff format for one season, changes are already coming. It will be interesting to see how this all plays out in the coming months.
