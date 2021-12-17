Skip to main content
    December 17, 2021
    Report: Purdue Transfer Quarterback Jack Plummer Headed to California
    Report: Purdue Transfer Quarterback Jack Plummer Headed to California

    After four years with the Purdue football program, quarterback Jack Plummer is reportedly on his way to California. He threw for 864 yards and seven touchdowns without an interception this season with the Boilermakers.
    WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After announcing he would enter the transfer portal at the end of November, former Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer is headed to California University, according to a report from Bear Insider

    The Golden Bears lost four-year starting quarterback Chase Garbers to the portal, and the team picks up Plummer after he took an official visit this past weekend. 

    Plummer, who spent four years with the Boilermakers, was named the starting quarterback for the team during fall camp. He was later replaced by Aidan O'Connell after the first four games of the season. Plummer appeared in five games for Purdue this year, throwing for 864 yards and seven touchdowns without an interception.

    Plummer started the final three games of the season in 2020, completing 88 of his 124 passes for 938 yards and eight touchdowns. He also started three games in 2019.

    Plummer completed 64% of his passes during his career at Purdue while throwing for 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He was a four-star recruit out of Gilbert, Arizona, and will have two years of eligibility left.

    • JEFF BROHM DISCUSSES NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm met with the media Wednesday to discuss the team's 2022 recruiting class and National Signing Day. The Boilermakers had 19 players sign their national letters of intent, headlined by four-star recruits Brady Allen and Joe Strickland. CLICK HERE 
    • Purdue 2022 National Signing Day: Jeff Brohm and the Purdue football program is ready to welcome the 2022 recruiting class Wednesday on National Signing Day. Here are all the players signing their national letters of intent, with biographies on each player in the class. CLICK HERE 

    Jack Plummer vs iowa
