Return of Rowdy? Purdue Hints at Mascot Making Way to Ross-Ade Stadium
An old — or is it young? — Purdue mascot might be returning to Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday for the team's Homecoming game against Nebraska.
This week, Purdue's social media team has hinted at the return of Rowdy, an inflatable mascot. The ballcap-wearing mascot was a regular at Boilermaker football games from 1997-2007. But he hasn't made an appearance in nearly two decades.
Could that change this weekend? Here's a sample of the social media posts Purdue has been sharing throughout the week.
Saturday isn't just Homecoming in West Lafayette, it will be Purdue's Big Ten opener. The Boilermakers are in desperate need of a win after disappointing losses to Notre Dame and Oregon State in back-to-back games.
Perhaps the return of Rowdy could bring some good luck to Ryan Walters and the Boilers this weekend.
Kickoff between Purdue and Nebraska from Ross-Ade Stadium is scheduled for noon ET. The game will air on Peacock. The all-time series between the Boilermakers and Huskers is tied at 6-6.
