6 Big Ten Teams Land in USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll
The first official college football preseason poll is out. Monday, the USA Today Coaches Poll was released, giving us the first taste of the rankings heading into the 2024 season. Six Big Ten teams cracked the top-25.
Georgia occupied the No. 1 spot after finishing last season with a 13-1 record. The Bulldogs are followed by a pair of Big Ten teams, with Ohio State in the No. 2 spot and Oregon picked No. 3 in the preseason poll.
After finishing with a 15-0 record and winning the national championship, three-time defending Big Ten champion Michigan is slotted in the No. 8 spot. Penn State is the fourth team from the league to crack the top-10, coming in at No. 9
USC and Iowa rounded out the Big Ten in the USA Today Coaches Poll, with the Trojans at No. 23 and the Hawkeyes sitting at the No. 25 spot.
Will the USA Today Coaches Poll be an indicator of what we see from the Associated Press in a week? Or will there be quite a bit of change when that top-25 is released? We'll find out soon enough
USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Oregon Ducks
- Texas Longhorns
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Michigan Wolverines
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Florida State Seminoles
- Missouri Tigers
- LSU Tigers
- Utah Utes
- Clemson Tigers
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Kansas State Wildcats
- Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Arizona Wildcats
- North Carolina State Wolfpack
- USC Trojans
- Kansas Jayhawks
- Iowa Hawkeyes
*Big Ten teams in bold.
SHERRONE MOORE FACES UPHILL BATTLE: Sherrone Moore could face a show-cause penalty and a suspension from the NCAA, according to a report from ESPN. It makes his job at Michigan even tougher. CLICK HERE
10 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT BIG TEN: With Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington now in the Big Ten, there are some important things to know about the league. Here are 10 things to help with the move. CLICK HERE