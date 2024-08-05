Big Ten Daily (Aug. 5): Sherrone Moore Facing Uphill Battle at Michigan
Sherrone Moore was already facing a difficult challenge as the new coach at Michigan, replacing Jim Harbaugh after a 15-0 national championship season. But life might get even more complicated for the 38-year-old in the coming days.
On Sunday, ESPN reported on the NCAA's initial draft of the Notice of Allegations regarding Michigan's sign-stealing scandal. Moore is one of seven coaches from last year's staff accused of violating NCAA rules.
Per the report, Moore allegedly deleted 52 text messages with former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions, a Level II violation. Those messages were deleted on Oct. 23, the same day Stalions was accused of illegally scouting opponents.
Moore could face a show-cause penalty and a suspension from the NCAA. He could also be considered a repeat offender, after violating the organization's recruiting policies during the COVID-19 pandemic. He served a one-game suspension in 2023 for that offense.
What actions will the NCAA actually take against Moore? We'll find out soon enough. But one thing is clear from the latest reports from ESPN — the newest leader at Michigan faces a tough uphill battle.
Moore's job was never going to be an easy one, even without the NCAA's looming punishments. He's been tasked with rebuilding a team that lost 18 starters from a national championship-winning squad. And he's replacing a coach that finished his tenure in Ann Arbor with an 86-25 record, three Big Ten titles and three College Football Playoff appearances.
Keeping Michigan at that same level was a pretty daunting task. Now, the Wolverines could possibly face a two-year postseason ban for the sign-stealing allegations, along with the potential punishment for Moore.
Essentially, Moore is trying to climb Mt. Everest in a hoodie, sweatpants and a backpack full of light snacks.
Without question, Moore has culpability in this situation. He was part of a staff that relied on illegal scouting to win football games. But Harbaugh clearly created a win-at-all costs, consequences-be-damned culture in Ann Arbor. Immediately after bringing a national championship back to Michigan, he skipped town, took a job in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers, and refused to take any accountability for his actions.
It feels a lot like Moore has become the fall guy for Harbaugh's sins. It also feels like Harbaugh and Michigan put the 38-year-old and first-time head coach in a no-win situation.
Ohio State leading the way
The hype at Ohio State might be at its highest since Ryan Day took full control of the program in 2019 — and that's saying something. The Buckeyes are considered to have the most-talented roster in college football entering the 2024 season, and are one of the favorites to win the national championship.
In an early preseason poll from 247Sports, Ohio State was tabbed as the No. 1 team in the country. It edged out Georgia, Texas, Oregon and Ole Miss for the top spot.
"Ohio State garnered four first-place votes on six ballots, a second and a third to accumulate 147 points — one point higher than the second-place team in our preseason poll (Georgia)," wrote 247Sports' Brad Crawford. "This team has the look of a juggernaut with decorated, multi-year veterans on defense, a couple high-end portal additions and the No. 1 player in the country from the 2024 recruiting cycle — wideout Jeremiah Smith — set to be impactful.
"There's substantial pressure on the Buckeyes to not only end their three-year losing skid to Michigan, but win the Big Ten and capture a national championship for the first time under Ryan Day. He mentioned the expectation level throughout the offseason and has a team capable of running the gauntlet and winning it all."
There's always pressure to win in Columbus, but even more for Day and his staff in 2024. Already, former Ohio State coaches Urban Meyer and Jim Tressel have said the Buckeyes have one of the most talented rosters they've ever seen.
Can Day and the Buckeyes deliver on the sky-high expectations?
