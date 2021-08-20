UNLV Transfer Running Back Dylan Downing is Back Home, Ready to Play for Purdue Football

Dylan Downing is competing for playing time at running back for Purdue football ahead of the 2021 season. The Carmel, Indiana, native wanted to play for the Boilermakers out of high school. Now, he has an opportunity.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After just one season at UNLV, running back Dylan Downing — a native of Carmel, Indiana — returned to his home state. An opportunity to be closer to home and play for Purdue football, even as a walk-on, was something he didn't want to pass up.

"I always kind of wanted to go to Purdue out of high school but didn't really get the shot," Downing said. "Some things things happen, and calls are made, and I got the opportunity to come back."

Downing added some much-needed depth to the running back position for the Boilermakers. Now, with the second week of fall camp coming to an end, he is vying for playing time ahead of the team's first regular-season game.

At 6-foot, 225 pounds, Downing says he'll do whatever the team needs him to. Whether it's running the ball between the tackles or making catches in the passing game. He's willing to jump in for special teams work, too.

On offense, he thinks he brings a change of pace to the backfield, and versatility is a welcomed attribute. As a senior at Carmel, Downing rushed for 1,092 yards and 12 touchdowns. The Greyhounds went on to win the Class 6A state title in 2019.

“I feel like I do a couple of things differently," Downing said. "And I feel like that changes the way the defense has to adjust to me.”

As of now, fifth-year senior Zander Horvath is the projected starter, with junior King Doerue back healthy and ready to get back on the field. But Downing has impressed his teammates and coaches.

Horvath — who also joined the team as a walk-on out of high school in 2017 — spoke highly of Downing. He indicated that Downing may see in-game action sooner rather than later.

“Just like myself, he came in as a walk-on and probably wasn't expecting to be anything, but I think he's one of the best backs I've seen,” Horvath said. “That's good for us in the future, and I think if he just keeps doing what he's doing, he'll be able to play.”

What stands out about Downing is the strength in his lower body. He has the ability to break tackles and keep his balance even through contact.

He attributed the development of those skills to his time riding horses and dirt bikes back in the second or third grade. While he was riding show horses, Downing even won a few blue ribbons.

“It's kind of hard to get him off-balanced,” Purdue running backs coach Chris Barclay said. “He's one of those guys that’s like a cat — you can't ever drop a cat on his head. He's one of those guys, no matter how hard you hit him, he's going to always have a base and be able to continue to fall forward and get yards.”

Barclay believes Downing is that type of player that'll fit in well with the rugged playstyle of the conference.

“This is the Big Ten, and there aren't many home run hitters in this league,” he said. “It's all about being tough and physical between the tackles.”

Downing brings that to the table. He'll look to contribute to a rushing attack that finished better last place in the conference a season ago. The Boilermakers averaged just 81.5 yards per game.

After growing up hoping for a chance to play for Purdue football, watching the likes of Horvath and Doerue take the field, Downing now has a chance to play alongside them.

“I'm here competing with them and everything and they're teaching me about what they learned coming up and just little tidbits here and there about the game,” Downing said. “It's a great experience and they're helping me a lot.”

Jack Plummer is one of three quarterbacks competing for the starting spot for Purdue football. He started three games in 2020 and recorded 938 passing yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions.

Purdue junior defensive end George Karlaftis has earned several preseason honors ahead of the 2021 season. He'll look to lead the Boilermakers in hopes of returning to dominant form after playing in just three games last year.

Fifth-year senior Dedrick Mackey and junior Cory Trice have played in 51 combined games for Purdue football. Behind them, redshirt freshman Anthony Romphf is carving out a role during fall camp while Kentucky transfer Jamari Brown recovers from injury.

Purdue faces one of the most difficult schedules in all of the college football during the 2021 season. The team will play five of the programs ranked inside the preseason AP Top 25.

Zander Horvath and Chris Jefferson were both named to the 2022 Senior Bowl watch list this week. Horvath is a fifth-year senior for Purdue while Jefferson enters his first season with the program after transferring this offseason.

Purdue's first fall scrimmage is in the books, and the defense was the most impressive unit, according to coach Jeff Brohm. None of the quarterbacks have separated themselves for the starting job, but the running game has been an emphasis on offense.

