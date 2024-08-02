WATCH: Big Ten Drops New Map Commercial with 4 New Schools
Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti has delivered on his promise. On Aug. 2, when Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington officially became members of the conference, the league released a new version of the popular map commercial.
On the surface, this may not seem like a huge deal. However, the 30-second ad from the Big Ten became one of the most beloved commercials that aired during athletic events. It was truly the only thing that brought everyone together on social media.
When the conference expanded to 18 teams, there was serious concern that the map commercial would be eliminated. But at Big Ten Football Media Days, Petitti hinted that the league would work on a newer version of the commercial.
"I learned very quickly in this job that there's a lot of passion for the Big Ten map commercial," Petitti told Big Ten Network's Dave Revsine at Media Days. "I would say to fans that we understand and we get that. So, more to come."
So, without further ado, here's the network's new ad:
Basically, it's the same commercial that previously ran when the conference consisted of 14 teams. Now, it includes those four West Coast schools.
Petitti is still new as the conference commissioner, entering just his second year. But by recreating the Big Ten map commercial, he's already in good graces with fans from all 18 schools.
We can't wait to see this advertisement air throughout the 2024-25 Big Ten athletics season. It's a commercial that truly never gets old.
