Boilermakers Country

Big Ten Daily (Aug. 1): Volleyball Preseason Poll, All-Conference Selections Released

The Big Ten has released the 2024 preseason poll and all-conference selections for the upcoming volleyball season. Nebraska is the favorite to win the league.

Dustin Schutte

Wisconsin middle blocker Carter Booth and opposite Devyn Robinson attempt to block the shot from Nebraska middle blocker Andi Jackson
Wisconsin middle blocker Carter Booth and opposite Devyn Robinson attempt to block the shot from Nebraska middle blocker Andi Jackson / Jovanny Hernandez/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

With volleyball scheduled to start later this month, the 2024 Big Ten preseason poll and all-conference selection have been released. The league released the information on Wednesday.

After winning the Big Ten title and reaching the National Championship Game a season ago, Nebraska is predicted to add another league crown to its collection. The Huskers also have more preseason All-Big Ten selections than any other team in the conference.

Here's what the preseason poll looks like as we head into the 2024 campaign:

  1. Nebraska Cornhuskers
  2. Wisconsin Badgers
  3. Penn State Nittany Lions
  4. Purdue Boilermakers
  5. Minnesota Golden Gophers
  6. Oregon Ducks
  7. USC Trojans
  8. UCLA Bruins
  9. Ohio State Buckeyes
  10. Indiana Hoosiers
  11. Illinois Fighting Illini
  12. Michigan State Spartans
  13. Washington Huskies
  14. Maryland Terrapins
  15. Michigan Wolverines
  16. Northwestern Wildcats
  17. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
  18. Iowa Hawkeyes

The preseason poll was voted on by all 18 of the conference's head coaches. The release comes a few days before teams make their way to Chicago for Big Ten Volleyball Media Days (Aug. 5-6).

Preseason All-Big Ten selections

A total of 18 volleyball players representing 11 different schools were named to the preseason All-Big Ten squad. Nebraska led the way with five selections. Wisconsin had three players make the list and Purdue landed two on the all-conference team.

Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, UCLA and USC each had one player named to the preseason All-Big Ten team. Here's the complete list:

  • OH Raina Terry, Illinois
  • S Camryn Haworth, Indiana
  • S Melani Shaffmaster, Minnesota
  • OPP Merritt Beason, Nebraska
  • OH Taylor Landfair, Nebraska
  • OH Harper Murray, Nebraska
  • S Bergen Reilly, Nebraska
  • L Lexi Rodriguez, Nebraska
  • OH Emily Londot, Ohio State
  • OH Mimi Colyer, Oregon
  • OH Jess Mruzik, Penn State
  • OH Chloe Chicoine, Purdue
  • OH Eva Hudson, Purdue
  • MB Anna Dodson, UCLA
  • S Mia Tuaniga, USC
  • MB Carter Booth, Wisconsin
  • OH Sarah Franklin, Wisconsin
  • MB Ann Smrek, Wisconsin

Related Big Ten stories

EA SPORTS RAKES IN BIG MONEY: The new College Football 25 video game is bringing a lot of money for EA Sports, reportedly generating more than $500 million in revenue so far. CLICK HERE

RUTGERS TABBED PLAYOFF DARK HORSE: Rutgers returns eight defensive starters, four offensive linemen and Big Ten leading rusher Kyle Monangai. Are the Scarlet Knights really a Playoff dark horse? CLICK HERE

JEDD FISCH UNDERSTANDS WASHINGTON'S TASK: Jedd Fisch talked about the challenges Washington faces as it starts from scratch in the Big Ten. It will replace 21 of 22 starters from last year's 14-1 squad. CLICK HERE

Published |Modified
Dustin Schutte

DUSTIN SCHUTTE

Home/Other Sports