Big Ten Daily (Aug. 1): Volleyball Preseason Poll, All-Conference Selections Released
With volleyball scheduled to start later this month, the 2024 Big Ten preseason poll and all-conference selection have been released. The league released the information on Wednesday.
After winning the Big Ten title and reaching the National Championship Game a season ago, Nebraska is predicted to add another league crown to its collection. The Huskers also have more preseason All-Big Ten selections than any other team in the conference.
Here's what the preseason poll looks like as we head into the 2024 campaign:
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Wisconsin Badgers
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Oregon Ducks
- USC Trojans
- UCLA Bruins
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Michigan State Spartans
- Washington Huskies
- Maryland Terrapins
- Michigan Wolverines
- Northwestern Wildcats
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Iowa Hawkeyes
The preseason poll was voted on by all 18 of the conference's head coaches. The release comes a few days before teams make their way to Chicago for Big Ten Volleyball Media Days (Aug. 5-6).
Preseason All-Big Ten selections
A total of 18 volleyball players representing 11 different schools were named to the preseason All-Big Ten squad. Nebraska led the way with five selections. Wisconsin had three players make the list and Purdue landed two on the all-conference team.
Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, UCLA and USC each had one player named to the preseason All-Big Ten team. Here's the complete list:
- OH Raina Terry, Illinois
- S Camryn Haworth, Indiana
- S Melani Shaffmaster, Minnesota
- OPP Merritt Beason, Nebraska
- OH Taylor Landfair, Nebraska
- OH Harper Murray, Nebraska
- S Bergen Reilly, Nebraska
- L Lexi Rodriguez, Nebraska
- OH Emily Londot, Ohio State
- OH Mimi Colyer, Oregon
- OH Jess Mruzik, Penn State
- OH Chloe Chicoine, Purdue
- OH Eva Hudson, Purdue
- MB Anna Dodson, UCLA
- S Mia Tuaniga, USC
- MB Carter Booth, Wisconsin
- OH Sarah Franklin, Wisconsin
- MB Ann Smrek, Wisconsin
