Big Ten Daily (Aug. 2): Penn State Suspends Two Players as Training Camp Starts
Penn State was a little short-handed when it began fall camp on Wednesday. The football program announced the "interim suspension" of two defensive players, defensive end Jameial Lyons and linebacker Kaveion Keys.
The school did not provide further comment on the situation regarding the two suspended players. Both were members of Penn State's 2023 recruiting class.
“They are on interim suspension handling a personal matter and we will not have any further comment," a team spokesperson said.
Lyons appeared in eight games for the Nittany Lions a season ago, making six tackles, inlcuding 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack. He will enter his sophomore season in 2024.
Keys appeared in just two contests at Penn State during the 2023 campaign. He did not have any statistics, but he was named the Developmental Squad Defensive Player of the Year.
Penn State is coming off a 10-3 season in 2023 and is expected to be near the top of the Big Ten standings again. The Nittany Lions opens the season on Saturday, Aug. 31 against West Virginia.
Big Ten officially up to 18 schools
It's officially official, the Big Ten is now an 18-team conference. On Friday, Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington became members of the league.
"We are excited today to officially welcome the University of Oregon, UCLA, USC an the University of Washington into the Big Ten Conference," said commissioner Tony Petitti. "All four institutions feature a combination of world class academics and athletics that are a great fit for our conference, and we look forward to building long-lasting relationships with administrators, coaches, student-athletes, alumni and fans."
With the addition of the four new schools, the Big Ten stretches from the East Coast to the West Coast. It gives the league an enormous geographical footprint.
