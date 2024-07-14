WATCH: EA Sports Video Game Butchers Pronunciation of Purdue RB Devin Mockobee's Name
EA Sports claims to be "in the game," but it seemed to be a little out of touch when it came to the pronunciation of Purdue running back Devin Mockobee's name.
After a decade-long absence, EA Sports is releasing College Football 25, marking the return of one of the company's most popular video games. Gamers and college football fans have been incredibly excited about the new edition.
But in a recent clip that featured Purdue playing Indiana in the video game, it was clear that EA Sports and announcer Rece Davis made an error when it came to Mockobee's name. Here's how the running back's name is pronounced in the video game:
Whoops.
You'd think Mockobee's name would be one EA Sports got correct. He's been Purdue's top running back in each of the last two seasons. Last year, he rushed for 811 yards and six touchdowns. He also had 180 receiving yards and caught a touchdown pass.
To his credit, Mockobee didn't seem offended by the error.
"Well I'd be a liar if I said I haven't heard that pronunciation before," Mockobee wrote on social media. "At least it makes me think I have a likeness to Kobe (Bryant)."
In his first two seasons with the Boilermakers, Mockobee has rushed for 1,779 yards and 15 touchdowns. He's maintained a 4.8 yards per carry average. Additionally, the rising junior has 454 receiving yards.
Entering the 2024 campaign, Mockobee will once again be a major piece of the Purdue offense.
It's unfortunate that EA Sports mispronounced his name, but Mockobee doesn't seem bothered by it. Maybe it'll provide a little extra motivation entering the season.
Purdue kicks off its 2024 campaign on Saturday, Aug. 31 against Indiana State.
