What Big Ten Championship MVP Donovan Edwards Said After 43-22 Win Over Purdue
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Michigan didn't miss a beat without star running back Blake Corum on Saturday, thanks to Donovan Edwards and a dominant Wolverines offensive line.
Edwards rushed 25 times for 185 yards and a touchdown on his way to winning Big Ten Championship MVP in Michigan's 43-22 win over Purdue.
Here's the full transcript of Edwards' postgame press conference.
On why he likes playing for Jim Harbaugh...
Edwards: You know, he is a great coach. As he just said, he has never changed. Every single day is just like he comes in the same person. Like since my recruitment I haven't seen him change. Not once.Like, he just shows us tremendous love. You know? He speaks so highly of us, and it's just, like, it makes you want to play for him. You know? Yeah, it's like you want to play for Coach Harbaugh. I'm going to add one more thing to that. J.J. said he will do anything for us. One of our teammates had a kid, and he said that he would take the kid in, you know, like raise him up.It's just the type of guy that Coach Harbaugh is. He is a loving guy and a charismatic guy. He has a lot of enthusiasm to him, and he knows how to lead this program.
Read More
On his MVP performance...
Edwards: Like Coach Harbaugh said, I believe, you know, I rise to those occasions. I thrive for that. Excuse me. You know, it's just easy too when I have tremendous teammates that I call my brothers around me. You know, they show me love. They believe in me.
On how he would feel about a rematch with Ohio State...
Edwards: I mean, you know, I don't really know. You know, we play who is on the schedule. It doesn't matter who the opponent is. We're going to play whoever is on the schedule.
On the Michigan offensive line...
Edwards: I have 100 percent confidence in my line, our line. I love those boys to death, and they play a full, complete football game, and that just makes it easier. They have trust in me. They have trust in JJ and everybody else on the team. So I mean, it's just easy running behind those boys. That's right. Hey, please give them the Joe Moore Award again. Please. Come one now, quit playing with them.
On the Michigan fans at Lucas Oil Stadium...
Edwards: You know, it's kind of -- this is basically -- I would say this is our home too, you know? We've been here last year, this year, and when we did our walk-through yesterday, it was just like, yeah, this is -- like, this is our home right here.
