Where ESPN's FPI Ranks Purdue Entering the 2025 College Football Season
When Purdue kicks off the 2025 season, it won't be starting off very high on ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI). The Boilermakers barely cracked the top 100 for the upcoming season.
In ESPN's latest FPI, Purdue sits at No. 96 of 136 total teams. That's the lowest ranking for any team at the Power Four level. The next lowest team is Wake Forest, which comes in at No. 89.
Earlier this summer, ESPN's FPI projected Purdue's record for the 2025 campaign, predicting that the Boilermakers would finish 3.2-8.8 — essentially 3-9 — in the first year under coach Barry Odom.
Purdue's first opponent of the season, Ball State, ranks No. 129 in ESPN's FPI.
The low projection for the Boilermakers stems from a disastrous 1-11 campaign in 2024, as well as massive roster turnover in the offseason. Purdue is welcoming in 82 new faces to the program, including 51 from the transfer portal.
Essentially, nobody knows what to expect from Purdue under Odom in his first season.
Here's how Purdue's ranking compares to every other team in the Big Ten.
ESPN's FPI rankings for every Big Ten team
- No. 4 — Ohio State Buckeyes
- No. 5 — Penn State Nittany Lions
- No. 7 — Oregon Ducks
- No. 14 — USC Trojans
- No. 15 — Michigan Wolverines
- No. 25 — Indiana Hoosiers
- No. 29 — Nebraska Cornhuskers
- No. 30 — Iowa Hawkeyes
- No. 32 — Washington Huskies
- No. 37 — Illinois Fighting Illini
- No. 40 — Wisconsin Badgers
- No. 42 — Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- No. 44 — Minnesota Golden Gophers
- No. 52 — UCLA Bruins
- No. 60 — Michigan State Spartans
- No. 62 — Maryland Terrapins
- No. 64 — Northwestern Wildcats
- No. 96 —Purdue Boilermakers
