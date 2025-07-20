NFL Boilers: Kansas City Chiefs, George Karlaftis Agree to Contract Extension
George Karlaftis is staying with the Kansas City Chiefs for the foreseeable future. On Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the former Purdue superstar agreed to a lucrative extension with the Chiefs.
Karlaftis, who just completed his third season in the NFL, has reportedly reached a four-year deal with Kansas City worth $93 million. He will receive $62 million in guaranteed money. With the new extension, the defensive end will remain with the Chiefs through the 2030 season.
Kansas City has reached the Super Bowl every season since Karlaftis was selected by the team in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
In his first three seasons, Karlaftis has piled up 24.5 sacks and 115 total tackles. He has also recorded 15 passes defended and 13 stuffs.
Karlaftis already owns two championship rings, winning Super Bowl LVII and Super Bowl LVIII. The Chiefs will once again be one of the NFL's top contenders to win a title entering the 2025 season.
Prior to his arrival in the NFL, Karlaftis was a standout at Purdue, earning first-team All-American honors in 2021 and was an All-Big Ten selection in each of his three years with the Boilermakers.
Related stories on Purdue football
ODOM TAKES SHOT AT INDIANA: In a radio interview with The Fan Morning Show in Indianapolis, Purdue coach Barry Odom took a shot at Indiana over a scheduling question. CLICK HERE
BREES RETURNING TO NFL BROADCAST: Former Purdue and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is returning to the broadcast booth for an NFL game on Christmas Day, serving as an analyst for Netflix. CLICK HERE
BIG TEN MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE RELEASED: The Big Ten Conference has released podium times and the coverage schedule of the 2025 Football Media Days. This year's event will be held in Las Vegas. CLICK HERE