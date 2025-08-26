Purdue DC Mike Scherer Explains Problems Ball State's Offense Can Present
There's a bit of a Spider-Man meme happening with Purdue and Ball State as the two teams prepare for Saturday's game at Ross-Ade Stadium (noon ET, Big Ten Network). Both teams have brought in new coaching staffs, and there are several fresh faces on the rosters.
Due to these unknowns, it can be challenging to plan for an opponent. But Purdue defensive coordinator Mike Scherer says he and his staff have been working hard to prepare for anything coach Mike Uremovich and the Cardinals' offense throws out on Saturday.
"Just try to research everything you can, no matter what it is," Scherer told reporters Monday. "We have people in the office, whether it's me or other people, researching every bit of information we can get. Through that, you just try to piece things together."
Ball State quarterback Kiael Kelly might be the greatest challenge Purdue's defense faces in the opener. The redshirt junior is an explosive athlete who played the quarterback position in 2023 for the Cardinals, but took snaps at quarterback, halfback, and slot receiver.
As the starter for the Cardinals in 2023, Kelly threw for 577 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for 724 yards and seven scores.
"They present a lot of challenges on offense for us. Starts with their quarterback, a very talented player," Scherer said. "They've got solid running backs, they've got two tackles who have played a lot for them — one played at Ball State, one played at Butler. They have a lot of athletes, a lot of guys, but it all revolves around the quarterback."
Scherer also said he's noticed that Uremovich and offensive coordinator Craig Harmon use a variety of formations. Ball State's versatility on offense will force the Boilermakers to make fundamental plays in the season opener.
"Their (offensive) coordinator, head coach, they're very good with formations," Scherer said. "Very good at a lot of things that force us to be sound defensively. It's going to be a big test for us."
Although this current staff was not around last season, Purdue is still looking to end an 11-game losing streak on Saturday. The Boilermakers defeated Indiana State in the season opener last year, but haven't won a game since.
That should provide Purdue with plenty of motivation heading onto the field on Saturday.
