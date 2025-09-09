Where Purdue Ranks in FOX's Big Ten Power Rankings After Week 2
Coming into the 2025 season, Purdue was penciled in as the worst team in the Big Ten. After a 2-0 start to the year, the Boilermakers are no longer at the bottom of the ladder, according to FOX writer Michael Cohen.
Purdue is still pretty low on the list, coming in at No. 16 in the Big Ten power rankings following Week 2 action. The Boilermakers are ahead of Northwestern (No. 17) and UCLA (No. 18). They remain behind Maryland (No. 14) and Rutgers (No. 15).
Here's what Cohen had to say about the Boilers after a 2-0 start to the year.
"Two games, two wins for first-year head coach Barry Odom. The Boilermakers overcame a rocky defensive start — they allowed 14 points in the opening quarter — to stifle Southern Illinois over the final 45 minutes to earn a comfortable victory," he said. "Purdue out-rushed the Salukis 214-81 overall on the strength of an excellent day for tailback Devin Mockobee, who carried 32 times for 126 yards and two touchdowns."
Purdue will have a real chance to make a splash in the Big Ten power rankings this weekend. The Boilermakers host USC on Saturday, which ranked No. 8 in Cohen's standings after Week 2.
If the Boilers could pull off the upset, they could see a major jump in next week's Big Ten power rankings from FOX.
FOX's top 10 in Big Ten power rankings after Week 2
We won't run through FOX's complete power rankings, but now that we know where Purdue stands, what does Cohen's top 10 look like? Here's the rundown as we prepare for the third week of the college football season.
- Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0)
- Oregon Ducks (2-0)
- Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0)
- Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0)
- Indiana Hoosiers (2-0)
- Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-0)
- Michigan Wolverines (1-1)
- USC Trojans (2-0)
- Washington Huskies (2-0)
- Michigan State Spartans (2-0)
