5 Observations from Purdue Women's Basketball at Big Ten Media Day

ROSEMONT, Ill. — It's almost impossible to know what to expect from the Purdue women's basketball program heading into the 2026-27 season. This is a team with only four returning players from last year's roster and a squad filled with transfers and international prospects.

We probably won't get a full grasp of what this year's team can accomplish until Monday, Nov. 2, when they tip off the season against IU Indy.

However, the Boilermakers were in Rosemont for Big Ten Media Days this week. Head coach Katie Gearlds was joined by guards Kyndall Hunter and Hannah Wickstrom, both transfers into the program. What did we learn from a few hours with the team on Wednesday?

Averi Aaron is the team's vocal leader

Aaron transferred into the program after spending the last two seasons at Louisiana Tech. It sounds like she's already become a vocal leader in West Lafayette, getting recognition from Gearlds and her teammates on Wednesday.

"Averi is a special player. She's not the tallest, but she's relentless, tenacious. She's someone we can use to stretch the floor," Hunter said. "As far as leadership, I think Averi might be the most competitive, period. Like, no matter what we're doing, Averi is not trying to lose."

The Louisiana Tech transfer averaged 6.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. Though she's only 6-foot-1, Gearlds likes the toughness Aaron brings to the court.

Wickstrom also said that her voice is one that resonates with players. Her competitiveness is a driving force behind her leadership.

"I think that's just because she's so competitive," Wickstrom said. "She's taking on a bigger role here."

The growth of Avery Gordon's game

Having a 6-foot-7 player in the post should be an advantage for the Boilermakers. Gordon played a role off the bench for the Boilers last season, but with fewer bigs on this year's roster, she needs to take a big step forward.

"If you have a player who is 6-foot-7, you have a major advantage. I think that Avery is really growing into herself," Hunter said. "She's young, but I've seen her make great strides throughout the time that I've been here."

Neither Hunter nor Wickstrom had played with a player of Gordon's stature until they arrived at Purdue. They like playing with someone who can provide such a strong presence in the post. They've already seen enough to put a lot of trust in the sophomore center.

"We believe in you," Hunter said. "We're going to pass it to you because we know you're going to score."

Playing an exciting, tough brand of basketball

Because this team is so new, it's impossible to know what to expect. During her time at the podium, Gearlds talked about being a "tough team to beat." Wickstrom backed that up with her comments on Wednesday.

"I just want to know that we are always going to put up a fight," Wickstrom said. "Whoever we're playing, we're going to battle until the end. I think that's what fans want to see."

Gearlds has also wanted to push the tempo on the offensive end in the past. Hunter thinks Purdue has the pieces to put up plenty of points and be an exciting team to watch.

"We're an exciting team to watch. The way we can go on runs, I think, is second to none," Hunter said. "We have flashes of having an exciting team."

Making the adjustment from mid-major to Big Ten

Wickstrom's greatest asset is her ability to score. She averaged 23.4 points per game last season at UC Riverside. But she may not be able to find the hoop quite as easily against Big Ten competition. That forces her to make better decisions with the basketball in her hands.

"I'm not going to be able to always score, especially at this level. Everyone can score," Wickstrom said. "It's about basketball IQ at this level and needing to make the right passes and being more of a facilitator."

Going from a mid-major program to a Big Ten team also comes with some different challenges. It's a stronger, bigger and more physical league. That has forced Wickstrom to get in plenty of work in the weight room.

"It's also the physicality," Wickstrom said. "I think the Big Ten is the most physical conference. So, another focus for me was getting stronger. I think that's happened."

Hunter back at a familiar position

Purdue will be the fourth stop in Hunter's college journey. She previously played for Texas, Texas A&M and Houston. She began her career playing the point guard, but shifted into an off-ball role recently.

In West Lafayette, Hunter is going to shift back into the point guard role, a position she's comfortable playing.

"I'm playing the point guard, which is something I started out doing," she said. "I kind of started to take off in a scoring role ... Just knowing when to take my shots and then when to pass it. Make the decision of taking my good shot, I could pass that up to get someone a great shot. I've really started to learn and understand that."

Because of injuries to Zoja Stirn and Aysia Proctor, Purdue is limited at the point guard position. That likely means Hunter is going to see even more minutes this winter.

"I've had to make sure that I'm in much better shape to be able to play a lot of minutes and be sure that, when I'm on the court, I'm not just on the court, but I'm able to give the team my best," she said.

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