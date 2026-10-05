Second Purdue Women's Basketball Players Suffers Season-Ending Injury

There's more bad news out of West Lafayette this week. A second Purdue women's basketball player has suffered a season-ending injury ahead of the start of the 2026-27 campaign.

Zoja Stirn, a player Purdue had added to this year's roster from Slovenia, announced via Instagram that she has suffered a season-ending ACL injury. It will require surgery, and she will not be available for the Boilermakers this winter.

"With a heavy heart, I have to share that my season is coming to an end much sooner than I ever expected," Stirn wrote on Instagram. "The beginning of my American journey has taken an unexpected turn, as I have unfortunately injured my left knee and will need surgery to repair my ACL."

During Purdue's first week of practice, the Boilers lost transfer guard Aysia Proctor to a season-ending knee injury. She was also in her first season at Purdue and was expected to be an impact player for coach Katie Gearlds' squad.

Stirn came to Purdue after playing in the Slovakian Women's Basketball League. During the 2025-26 season, she averaged 10.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.7 steals per contest.

With Stirn and Proctor both out for the year, Purdue is now down to just 12 players available for the 2026-27 campaign. The Boilermakers started the year with a 14-player roster, but those two injuries dropped that number over the last few weeks.

Gearlds and players Hannah Wickstrom and Kyndall are headed to Chicago this week for Big Ten Basketball Media Days. The women's teams will take the spotlight on Wednesday and the men will follow on Thursday.

Purdue still has several guards on the roster

Purdue Boilermakers forward McKenna Layden (11) shoots a basketball. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There are no positives when it comes to season-ending injuries, but the Boilermakers do have several guards on the roster who can step up with both Stirn and Proctor out for the year.

Purdue still has seven players listed as guards for the upcoming season. Those players are Taylor Henderson, Keona Douwstra, Jelena Bulajic, McKenna Layden, Maya Zilbershlag, Wickstrom and Hunter.

Those two injuries will tighten up Purdue's rotations for the upcoming season and will require those other guards to perform at a high level.

Gearlds and her squad will play UIC on Saturday, Oct. 24, in an exhibition game at Mackey Arena. The Boilers then open regular-season play against IU Indy on Monday, Nov. 2.

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