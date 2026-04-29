Former Houston Starting Guard Commits to Purdue Women's Basketball

Purdue's work in the transfer portal paid off again on Wednesday, landing another commitment. This time, former Houston starting guard Kyndall Hunter announced her commitment to play for the Boilermakers.

Hunter spent last season at Houston, where she played in 29 games and made 16 starts. She averaged 9.2 points and 2.2 rebounds per game for the Cougars.

A 5-foot-7 guard from Houston, Hunter started her career in 2021 at Texas. She spent two seasons with the Longhorns, playing in 21 games as a freshman then redshirted the 2022-23 campaign.

Following the 2022-23 season, Hunter transferred to Texas A&M, where she spent the following to years. Due to an injury, the guard missed the 2023-24 campaign and was forced to take a medical redshirt year. She then appeared in 26 games for the Aggies during the 2024-25 season, averaging 5.2 points per contest.

Hunter will have one season of eligibility left to use at Purdue.

With the commitment from Hunter, Purdue is now up to five transfer commitments this offseason. The Boilermakers have also landed pledges from forward Averi Aaron (Louisiana Tech), guard Hannah Wickstrom (UC-Riverside), guard Aysia Proctor (North Texas) and guard Jelena Bulajic (USF).

What does Hunter bring to Purdue?

Hunter is a quick guard who uses her ball-handling skills and quickness to drive to the basket and create open opportunities for her teammates. She only shoots 30% from behind the three-point line, but she loves to get two feet inot the paint and finish at the rim.

On the defensive end, Hunter is a solid on-ball defender who can force turnovers and get the ball into transition.

Hunter is another guard joining the Purdue roster who has demonstrated the ability to score at a high level. Wickstrom was the nation's fifth-leading scorer at UC-Riverside, averaging 23.4 points per game. Proctor also has a great one-on-one scoring ability, putting up 14.1 points per contest at North Texas.

This offseason, Purdue is valuing players who can get to the basket and can score in one-on-one situations. The Boilermakers have found a few transfer players who fit that mold, especially at the guard spot.

Aaron is another player who provides that ability, but she provides Purdue with a good post presence at 6-foot-1. She can play with her back to the basket and can still knock down open shots from the perimeter.

With the addition of Hunter, Purdue is now up to 12 players on the 2026-27 roster.

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