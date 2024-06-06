Big Ten Daily (June 6): Coleman Hawkins Schedules Visit to Louisville
Coleman Hawkins might make the move from the Big Ten to the ACC. According to Joe Tipton of On3, the former Illinois star is taking a visit to Louisville this weekend. The fifth-year senior has one year of eligibility remaining.
Hawkins initially entered his name into the NBA Draft, planning to pursue a professional career. He also put his name into the NCAA transfer portal, keeping all of his options on the table. The 6-foot-10 forward has one year of eligibility left because of the NCAA's blanket waiver for the Covid-19 pandemic during the 2020-21 academic year.
Louisville went through a coaching change during the offseason, firing Kenny Payne and bringing in former Charleston coach Pat Kelsey. The Cardinals finished the year with an 8-24 record and a 3-17 mark in ACC play.
During the NBA Scouting Combine, Hawkins did not reveal any desired destinations if he returned to college, but he did say that he did not want to play in the Big Ten again.
"I would never play in the Big Ten again. I wouldn't play in the Big East," Hawkins said. "I would go somewhere with a football team — where I could enjoy a football game. Some schools have reached out. Some schools — I've just been honest with them and I haven't wasted their time. I flat-out told them it's just not somewhere I would even consider going."
Hawkins averaged 12.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game for the Fighting Illini last season. Illinois ended the season with a 29-9 record, winning the Big Ten Tournament and reaching the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament.
In four seasons at Illinois, Hawkins totaled 979 points, 581 rebounds and 256 assists.
Adrian Martinez named All-UFL quarterback
Former Nebraska and Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez has enjoyed quite a year in the UFL. This week, the Birmingham Stallions quarterback was named to the All-UFL team for the 2024 season.
In 10 games with the Stallions, Martinez threw for 1,749 yards with 15 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He finished as the league's third-leading passer and was the top rusher in the UFL, piling up 528 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
Birmingham ended the regular season with a 9-1 record. The Stallions will play the Michigan Panthers in the conference championship on Saturday. The winner advances to the UFL Championship.
Martinez spent four years at Nebraska and transferred to Kansas State ahead of the 2022 season, his final year of eligibility. In four seasons with the Huskers, he totaled 8,491 yards and 45 touchdowns through the air. He also accounted for 2,301 rushing yards and an additional 35 trips to the end zone.
Veronica Burton signs with Connecticut Sun
Former three-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Veronica Burton has landed with a new WNBA team. On Wednesday, the Connecticut Sun announced the signing of the former Northwestern standout.
“We’re excited to add Veronica Burton to our roster,” said Sun general manager Darius Taylor. “She brings essential backcourt depth and an ability to defend and play the Connecticut Sun style of basketball.”
Burton spent the first two seasons of her WNBA career with the Dallas Wings (2022-23). She played in 76 games, making 19 starts. She averaged 2.5 points, 2.1 assists and 1.6 rebounds per contest.
The 5-foot-9 guard was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft. She was a standout defensive player during her college career at Northwestern. She was a three-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year selection and was twice named a first-team All-Big Ten player.
In 2022, Burton was named the WBCA Defensive Player of the Year. She finished her career at Northwestern having scored 1,536 points, dishing out 575 assists, grabbing 556 rebounds and recording 394 steals.
Burton joins a Sun team that is 9-0 heading into Saturday's game against the New York Liberty.
