BTN Expert Emily Ehman Says Purdue, Nebraska Have Best Big Ten Venues in Volleyball
The Big Ten is home to some of the best volleyball programs and venues in college athletics. But which teams in the league have the best home-court advantages? Big Ten Network analyst Emily Ehman believes two schools stand out: Purdue and Nebraska.
In a recent interview with NCAA Digital's Michella Chester, Ehman was asked about the best environments in college volleyball. She was quick to acknowledge Purdue's Holloway Gymnasium at the top of the list.
"There are some insane gyms," Ehman said. "Purdue, I think, is the toughest and probably best home-court advantage. No team ever wants to play there. It's a pretty small arena — I think it fits like 2,500.
"Every time I do a game there, I leave and I actually have hearing problems. It is absolutely insane."
Holloway Gymnasium holds a capacity of 2,288 fans. Purdue often plays in front of a sellout crowd, creating an even more intimidating environment.
The Boilermakers have already sold out all 11 home games that will be played at Holloway in 2024.
When it comes to Nebraska, Ehman mentioned the size of the Bob Devaney Center. The venue often welcomes more than 8,000 fans on game nights, one of the largest environments in the country.
"Nebraska is just so intimidating because it's so massive," she said. "Players that haven't played on that kind of stage walk in and you're automatically thrown off because of just how intense it is."
The Huskers also have a passionate fanbase, with more than 92,000 fans showing up for last year's Nebraska vs. Omaha match at Memorial Stadium.
Ehman also mentioned Wisconsin and Penn State having great venues for college volleyball.
